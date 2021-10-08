It’s a wrap on the #HennessyCypher2021 & Vector, Matosan, Ladipoe, MI, made it incredible

Over the years, Hennessy Artistry has played an integral role in discovering new talent, promoting music, and propagating urban culture and Hip-Hop through the Hennessy Artistry platform and its ancillary expressions, like the cyphers. The luxury cognac brand just released this year’s collection of the cypher on their YouTube channel and viewers knew they were in for a treat right from the start.

This year’s Cypher featured a diverse line-up of Nigeria’s budding, and established sensations such as Vector, Matosan, PsychoYP, Ladipoe, MI, Barrylane, Preacher Kingz, Escore Gatti, Laudreyes, Alpha Ojini, Legendary Styles, and Ycee who together were able to create an exceptional experience.

The premier episode kicked off on September 21st with eclectic performances from Alpha Ojini, Psycho YP, Barrylane & Legendary styles, who gave the best possible start with their diverse range, raw talent, and exquisite delivery.

Following the heat from episode 1, episode 2 of the cypher dropped on September 28th, featuring lyrical showmanship from recent Hennessy Artistry VS Class finalists; Escore Gatti, Preacher Kingz, Laudreyes and the season VII winner of Hennessy Artistry VS Class, Matosan, who once again reminded viewers why he is the next best thing in the Hip-Hop community.

Rounding up the cypher with episode 3, which aired on October 5th, was a line-up of our faves – Ladipoe, Vector, MI, and Ycee, who brought the energy, experience, craft, and finesse viewers would naturally expect from them, closing up the 2021 Hennessy Artistry Cyphers in grand style.

Speaking on the significance of the Hennessy Artistry Cyphers, Marketing Manager Moët Hennessy, Oluwole Awoleke stated:

“We want to continue to put rap & hip hop on the same pedestal as other music genres in Nigeria, and deepen our commitment to developing urban culture in Nigeria. This year’s cypher had it all, it was exciting, vibrant, and full of talent.”

Coming off the success of this year’s cypher, viewers are already highly anticipating next year’s edition, which will undoubtedly showcase more talented artistes.

If you missed the episodes of Hennessy Artistry 2021 Cypher, the videos are currently available to watch now on Youtube.

