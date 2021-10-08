Here’s How You Can Attend the Project LEAD International Day of the Girl Child Conference | Today, October 8th

Ever wondered why people study some particular courses and run businesses in totally different areas? If yes, you do not want to miss this conference which has both a blend of unique professionals who dared to go totally outside what they studied and now owners of very reputable and successful business enterprises and a panel of female undergraduates who are running their businesses while schooling.

The Project LEAD International Day of the Girl Child Annual (Virtual) Conference 2021 with the theme “Education For Entrepreneurship” seeks to emphasize the role of academics and continuous personal development in running a successful business.

What’s the Role of Academics in Entrepreneurship? Find Out on

The Project LEAD International Day of the Girl Child Annual Conference

Date: Friday and Saturday, October 8th and 9th

Time: 2PM Daily

Venue: Virtual (Click here to register)