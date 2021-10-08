Connect with us

Here's How You Can Attend the Project LEAD International Day of the Girl Child Conference | Today, October 8th

It's a wrap on the #HennessyCypher2021 & Vector, Matosan, Ladipoe, MI, made it incredible

#BNRSVP Events this Weekend

Highlights from the Inaugural Ceremony held in Honor of Captain Idahosa Wells Okunbo

Slum2School Africa Begins Fundraising to Support the Education of 5,000 Children Living in Underserved Communities in Nigeria

Fuji Music has made a comeback in mainstream popular culture as seen at ‘Fuji in the Garden’

Jameson Connects 2021 was all about Freedom, Fun & Naija Vibes | Get the Scoop

Freedom Foundation launches 'Operation Better Life' to curb Drug Abuse in Lagos State

LagosMums presents its 8th Annual Parenting Conference themed ‘Building Strong Families'| October 9th

Lagos Cocktail Week 2021 to usher in an Exciting Week of Amazing Activities | October 6th -17th

Here's How You Can Attend the Project LEAD International Day of the Girl Child Conference | Today, October 8th

Ever wondered why people study some particular courses and run businesses in totally different areas? If yes, you do not want to miss this conference which has both a blend of unique professionals who dared to go totally outside what they studied and now owners of very reputable and successful business enterprises and a panel of female undergraduates who are running their businesses while schooling.

The Project LEAD International Day of the Girl Child Annual (Virtual) Conference 2021 with the theme “Education For Entrepreneurship” seeks to emphasize the role of academics and continuous personal development in running a successful business.

What’s the Role of Academics in Entrepreneurship? Find Out on

The Project LEAD International Day of the Girl Child Annual Conference

Date: Friday and Saturday, October 8th and 9th
Time: 2PM Daily
Venue: Virtual (Click here to register)

