BNRSVP Events this Weekend

Hello BellaNaijarians!

It’s the weekend! Wow, how they come so fast. Your time to rest, have fun. Here’s your go-to list for all the exciting events this weekend.

Scroll through to see.

To have your event featured for free, send an email with details of the event – Theme, Date, Time, Venue and a short description – to events (at) BellaNaija (dot) com.

Do not forget to check BellaNaija.com every Thursday for the event listing everywhere!

Tequila Thursdays

Date: Thursday, October 7, 2021.

Time: 7 PM.

Venue: LiVE Lounge, No 15, Idejo Street, Off Adeola Odeku, Victoria Island, Lagos.

RSVP: 09021106225 or @livelounge_ng

Open Mic



Thursday Open mic provides a unique platform for talents. Whether you’re a musician, storyteller, poet, comedian or any other form of performance we welcome you with open arms

Date: Thursday, October 7, 2021.

Time: 7 PM

Venue: Tiki Cultures, Shashilga Court, Abuja.

RSVP: 09030002314 or [email protected]

Ladies Night

Ladies, get yourselves down to The Garden today and enjoy a complimentary bite when you buy a Martini Cocktail or Martini bottle.

Date: Thursday, October 7, 2021.

Time: 6 PM.

Venue: The Garden, 42, Alfred Rewana Road, Ikoyi.

RSVP: 09056185191

BYOB Thursday

It’s always a great idea to start the weekend on Thursday.

Date: Thursday, October 7, 2021.

Time: 10 PM.

Venue: Play Imperial, Adetokunbo Ademola Cres, Wuse 2, Abuja.

Jazz Night at The Garden

Look forward to an unforgettable evening, come with friends and receive a 20% discount on all cocktails and mocktails.

Date: Friday, October 8, 2021.

Time: 6 PM.

Venue: The Garden, 42, Alfred Rewana Road, Ikoyi.

RSVP: 09056185191

Games Night

Date: Friday, October 8, 2021.

Time: 7 PM.

Venue: Victoria Island, Lagos.

RSVP: 09049027698

Kayak & Vibes

Make time to attend, take a break from work, have fun and enjoy the moment. Perk, you get to meet people and make new friends.

Date: Friday, October 8, 2021.

Time: 12 PM.

Venue: Ikoyi, Lagos.

RSVP: 09049027698

Say HI

Have you ever wanted to go out and your friends weren’t in the mood or plans kept being plans? SipandPaint.ng has got something brewing for y’all!. Come Say Hi and meet fine people! It’s N15K per guest includes games, sip and paint, drinks + bites.

Date: Friday, October 8, 2021.

Time: The Metaphor, 78a Younis Bashorun Street, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Venue: 6 PM

RSVP: 09040000081 or Bit.ly/SayHiMixer

Jam Sessions at The Clubhouse

Date: Friday, October 8, 2021.

Time: 7 PM.

Venue: The Clubhouse Poolside, TAK Continental Estate, 11 Aliyu Mohammed Road, Life Camp, Abuja.

RSVP: 08077040404 or 0809448844

Paint and Sip with Breather.ng

Breather.ng is inviting you to its Paint and Sip where you get to experience art therapy like never before. With their guided art instructors, everyone is sure to create a beautiful art piece even without previous experience.

Date: Saturday, October 9, 2021.

Time: 2 PM.

Venue: African Therapeutic Garden, 17A Madike street, off Raymond Njoku Road, off Awolowo Rd, Ikoyi, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

Bottomless Brunch with Wave Daddy

Join Wave Daddy for Bottomless Brunch this weekend for some chilled house vibes.

Date: Saturday, October 9, 2021.

Time: The Bay Lounge, Block 12A, 10 Admiralty Rd, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos.

Venue: 12 PM.

RSVP: 0809999827

Party Let’s Go Outside

You already know it’s a fun spree with FuseNation Night. You don’t wanna miss it.

Date: Saturday, October 9, 2021.

Time: 5 PM.

Venue: Mixx Lounge, 3 Magazine Road, Jericho, Ibadan.

RSVP: 07036261284 or 08161705405

Wet.Wild.Wavy Experience

Date: Saturday, October 9, 2021.

Time: 4 PM.

Venue: Wave Beach, Elegushi Beach, Ikate, Lekki.

RSVP: 09098880007

Release & Let Go Wellness Retreat

Focusing solely on quality over quantity E udaimonia Wellness is inviting you to a thoughtfully curated wellness workshop hosted by New York-based Yoga Instructor Tochi (@Yogi.Tochi) happening this weekend. Come ready to release and let go of all the heaviness in your life through journaling, yoga, sound healing and so much more and leave feeling healed and restored with limited availability.

Date: Saturday, October 9, 2021.

Time: 2 PM.

Venue: Eudaimonia Wellness Hub, 77 Awolowo Road YMCA Building Unit 2, Floor, 3 Eti Osa St, behind SPAR Supermarket, Ikoyi, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

Get On the Bus!

Lagos, your favourite Danfo cruise back! Get On the Bus for EXPs October Second Sunday. COVID precautions: Buses will be at a lower capacity, venues will be mostly outdoors, mask on at all times on the bus.

Date: Sunday, October 10, 2021.

Time: 11 AM.

RSVP: HERE

SipandPaint.ng

Date: Sunday, October 10, 2021.

Time: 11 AM.

Venue: Avista Beach, Raliatu Olorunfunmike St, Eti-Osa, Lagos.

RSVP: 09040000081

Etuk Ubong + The Etuk Philsophy

Join Etuk Ubong this Sunday to commune after the Etuk – Voice of Africa unveiling at the Truth Village also featuring a special guest Tomi Thomas. The ticket is going for N3000.

Date: Sunday, October 10, 2021.

Time: 6 PM.

Venue: 112, Akerele rd off shitta, Surulere, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE