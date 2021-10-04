The October Edition of La Mode Magazine is Dedicated to Disability Rights & Equality

Connect with us

Published

3 hours ago

 on

As always, the October edition of La Mode Magazine is dedicated to the rights and equality of persons living with disabilities.

The month’s cover features Mercy Okwuchi Eze, Obebe Kehinde, Obanye Frances Chizoba and Tiaraoluwa Ogunleye. It is in line with La Mode Magazine Green October event theme for the year 2021 – “Disability Rights and Equality.”

Read excerpts from their interviews below:

Find the complete article on La Mode Magazine.

 

