Connect with us

Music Scoop

Life Before #BBNaija: 10 Songs You Didn't Know Whitemoney Released

Music

New Music: VCLEF - Henny (Weekend)

Music

New Music: Mayorkun - Back In Oﬃce

Music

New Music: Minz - 234

Music

D'Banj releases New Album "Stress Free (Chapter 1)" + Visuals feat. Seun Kuti & Egypt '80

Music

New EP: Toyemusic - Control Like This

Music

New Music + Video: Burna Boy feat. Polo G - Want It All

BN TV Music

Watch Tems Perform "Avoid Things" on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Music

New Video: The Cavemen - Udo

Music

New Music: Beekay - Light

Music

Life Before #BBNaija: 10 Songs You Didn’t Know Whitemoney Released

Published

22 hours ago

 on

Since his entrance into the Big Brother Naija Shine Ya Eye House, we’ve seen Whitemoney display several skills from cooking, playing intellectual and physical games to being an all-round entertainer with a creative mind he never fails to show off during tasks and challenges.

The reality star has shared some of the hustles he explored before entering Biggie’s house including a restaurant and a fashion business.

We’ve also heard Whitemoney sing a couple of times in the house, but if you didn’t know, Whitemoney released some songs before going into the Big Brother Naija season 6 house and we’ve got them right here for you.

Listen to Whitemoney’s tracks below:

Rosemary

Enter

Enter

Enter

Iyawo mi (feat. Gvee & Peejayklasik)

Regeku

No Time

Gimme love

Feeling Me

Regeku

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa
css.php