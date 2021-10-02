Life Before #BBNaija: 10 Songs You Didn’t Know Whitemoney Released

Since his entrance into the Big Brother Naija Shine Ya Eye House, we’ve seen Whitemoney display several skills from cooking, playing intellectual and physical games to being an all-round entertainer with a creative mind he never fails to show off during tasks and challenges.

The reality star has shared some of the hustles he explored before entering Biggie’s house including a restaurant and a fashion business.

We’ve also heard Whitemoney sing a couple of times in the house, but if you didn’t know, Whitemoney released some songs before going into the Big Brother Naija season 6 house and we’ve got them right here for you.

Listen to Whitemoney’s tracks below:

Rosemary

Iyawo mi (feat. Gvee & Peejayklasik)

Regeku

No Time

Gimme love

Feeling Me

