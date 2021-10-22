Connect with us

Music

New Music + Video: Larry Gaaga feat. Flavour, Phyno & Theresa Onuorah - Egedege

Music

New Music: Ladipoe feat. Fireboy DML - Running

BN TV Movies & TV Music

Watch as Adele Tours Her LA Home & Answers 73+ Rapid-fire Questions with Vogue

BN TV Music

New Video: Tems - Crazy Things

Music

New Music: Jayson - Banger

Events Music News Scoop Style

Wizkid, Tems, Diamond Platnumz Nominated for the 2021 MTV EMAs

Music Promotions

"African Islander" by NonyKingz is here - Stream the EP on BN

BN TV Music

Wizkid talks Hit Song “Essence” with Justin Bieber & Becoming a Global Artist in New Interview | Watch

Music

New Music: DimmyBuoy - Awarawa

Music

New Music + Video: Vumomsé - We Lift Your Name

Music

New Music + Video: Larry Gaaga feat. Flavour, Phyno & Theresa Onuorah – Egedege

Published

1 hour ago

 on

Now stamped and sealed as a culture veteran, Larry Gaaga shows off his Eastern heritage and its colourful cultural finesse with this star-studded track “Egedege“. It was originally created by the legendary goddess; Queen Theresa Onuorah, who shines on the hook creating a perfect balance between Flavour’s melodious chant and Phyno’s indigenous rap prowess, bringing about a contagious dance fever.

“Egedege” was produced and remade by Larry Gaaga, Masterkraft, and Marvio.

Captured in beautiful visuals shot by Unlimited LA, the richness of the culture and colourfulness within the details, give fans a well-rounded Eastern experience to make them feel welcome to sing and dance the indigenous way.

The video shows off gyrating masquerades representing and paying homage to the spirits that guard the land as well as guest appearances by Nollywood veterans like Chiwetalu Agu, Pete Edochie, and Harry Nwachukwu a.k.a Harry B.

Listen to “Egedege” below:

Listen on Digital Streaming Platforms

Watch the official music video below:

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa


Star Features

Ariyike Akinbobola: Trouble In Paradise – Excerpt From “The Cost of Our Lives”

BN Prose: Little Secrets by Uzezi Agboge

One Year After the #EndSARS Protests – Honouring Those Who Never Made it Back Home

Osahon Okodugha: Is Your Back Preventing You From Having a Great Sex Life?

Ayodotun Akinfenwa: Brand Lessons from “The Smart Money Woman” Series
css.php