Catch the First Three Episodes of "Fit With Zaza" featuring Falz, Mawuli Gavor & Moet Abebe

Chigul joins Richard Mofe-Damijo (RMD) in Episode 7 of "The Book I'm Reading"

Sisi Yemmie's Chicken & Spinach Sauce Recipe

Highlights, Creative Processes & BTS Moments - The Cast of "Blood & Water" talk to BellaNaija about Season 2

It's a 'Domestic Turbulence' in Episode 8 of Laju Iren's “During Ever After (Full Bloom)” Season 2

Lojay & Tomi Thomas drink their way through this Episode of "Ndani TGIF Show"

Two Quick & Easy Recipes from Zeelicious: Noodles + Yam & Palm Oil Sauce

A Peek into Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly's Relationship on GQ's "The Couples Quiz"

Temi Otedola's Beauty Routine + Skincare Tips

"OffAir with Gbemi & Toolz" is Back with Season 4! Don't Miss the First Episode

Catch the First Three Episodes of “Fit With Zaza” featuring Falz, Mawuli Gavor & Moet Abebe

RED TV’s web series “Fit Wit Zaza” has officially premiered its first three episodes on YouTube.

Hosted by Afrobeats singer L.A.X., the fitness series features workout sessions with some of your favourite stars including Tolani Baj, Sarz, Moet Abebe, DJ Enimoney, Falz and Mawuli Gavor.

In the first episode, L.A.X drills award-winning entertainment sensation, Falz The Bahd Guy. He is put through his paces while having a laugh. Don’t we just love Falz?

Watch the new episode below:

In the second episode, RED TV’s “Assistant Madams: Dark Hearts” star, Mawuli Gavor feels the heat on “Fit With Zaza”.

In this hot new episode, L.A.X pushes ace broadcaster and VJ, Moet Abebe, to the edge and she shows us what she’s really made of!

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

