Catch the First Three Episodes of “Fit With Zaza” featuring Falz, Mawuli Gavor & Moet Abebe

RED TV’s web series “Fit Wit Zaza” has officially premiered its first three episodes on YouTube.

Hosted by Afrobeats singer L.A.X., the fitness series features workout sessions with some of your favourite stars including Tolani Baj, Sarz, Moet Abebe, DJ Enimoney, Falz and Mawuli Gavor.

In the first episode, L.A.X drills award-winning entertainment sensation, Falz The Bahd Guy. He is put through his paces while having a laugh. Don’t we just love Falz?

Watch the new episode below:

In the second episode, RED TV’s “Assistant Madams: Dark Hearts” star, Mawuli Gavor feels the heat on “Fit With Zaza”.

In this hot new episode, L.A.X pushes ace broadcaster and VJ, Moet Abebe, to the edge and she shows us what she’s really made of!