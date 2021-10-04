Lynne Kayenne Studio’s New Collection is a Remarkably Modern Take On Traditional Prints

Malawian contemporary womenswear brand Lynne Kayenne Studio recently unveiled its high-octane collection, which utilizes African heritage, culture, and craftsmanship to create tailored garments for fashion lovers worldwide.

According to the statement of the Creative Director:

I created LKS in the midst of a pandemic after a friend shared with me that Malawi is only known for its associations with poverty and Madonna. At Lynne Kayenne Studio our goal is to share our fashion point of view whilst also ploughing resources into our community to empower women, planting trees and forest conservation projects through our partnership with Ripple as well as supporting the youth in the creative sector.