Cardi B Stole the Show at Paris Fashion Week – Here's All the Proof You Need

Lynne Kayenne Studio's New Collection is a Remarkably Modern Take On Traditional Prints

BellaNaija Style's Best Dressed of the Week: Idia Aisien, Singh Nini, Jackie Aina & More

Here's How Your Favourite #BBNaija 'Shine Ya Eye' Ex-Housemates Turned Up for the Saturday Night Party Finale

All Modest Babes Will Love DASKA's Debut Colection

See How Style Stars Are Rocking Colour Combos this Week on #BellaStylista: Issue 165

MIZIZI's New Jersey Collection is Reppin' Nigeria in Style

Davido Shows Us a New Side to His Style in this L'Officiel Australia Fashion Book Feature

BellaNaija Style's Best Dressed of the Week: Jidenna, Maria Chike, Stephanie Coker Aderinokun & More

This Nigerian Fashionista is a Gold Mine of Daily Outfit Ideas

Everyone is talking about American rapper Cardi B‘s jaw-dropping looks at Paris Fashion Week.

With the help of Kollin Carter, the rapper’s trusted stylist, Cardi donned some of the most head-turning outfits at the Paris fashion week. From top labels such as Mugler, Richard Quinn, Schiaparelli and more.

For her first appearance, Cardi attended the “Thierry Mugler: Couturissime” exhibition, sporting a red embellished gown from Mugler’s 1995 couture collection featuring a plunging neckline, matching cape and feathers. She completed the look with matching gloves, a ruby necklace and red eyebrows.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Cardi B (@iamcardib)

Later that evening, she changed into Mugler’s creation from his 1997 couture collection- a sheer maxi skirt and a black leather corset. She completed the outfit with matching structured leather arm sleeves and black patent boots.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kollin Carter (@kollincarter)

For her third look, the blonde bombshell donned a tweed jacket with golden breastplates from Schiaparelli. She completed her look with an eye-catching, golden headpiece that covered the top half of her face, including her eyes.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Cardi B (@iamcardib)

Later that night, she changed into an all-black Schiaparelli look with a plunging neckline, French beret, gold statement earrings and white sunglasses.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Cardi B (@iamcardib)

Her fifth look was a black edgy leather trenchcoat by Richard Quinn with metal spikes adorning the sleeves featuring a belt cinched around her waist. She also paired the look with platform boots, a black paperboy hat and square frame sunglasses.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kollin Carter (@kollincarter)

Date night! Cardi looked incredible in a chic sparkling gold Chanel jumpsuit. She paired the look with black pumps and a beige beret.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Cardi B (@iamcardib)

Cardi and Offset attended dinner with shoe designer Christian Louboutin. Her fashion choices for the occasion consisted of an animal print skirt by Robert Cavalli, a black turtleneck, matching beret, and black pumps.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Cardi B (@iamcardib)

For her eighth look, Cardi arrived at the S/S ’22 Balenciaga fashion show in impeccable style. The star rocked a colourful newsprint trench coat.

She paired the look with black gloves and black Balenciaga booties. She finished off the look with a rounded couture hat and a bright red lip.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kollin Carter (@kollincarter)

