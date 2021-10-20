Connect with us

Events

It was all Smiles & Positive Vibes as MarketSquare launched its First Outlet in Abuja

Events Promotions

Dufil Rewards 3 More Winners from the Indomie Independence Day Award with 1 Million Naira Scholarships each

Events Scoop

October 20, 2020: Get the Details of the #EndSARS Memorial Car Procession Happening Tomorrow

Events

The Eko Design Exhibition is Coming Soon & it's brought to You by iDESIGN & the EbonyLife Place | Oct 21st – 23rd

Events

2021 Global Handwashing Day: Dettol & the Federal Ministry of Water Resources partnered to Highlight the Need to Wash Our Hands

Events Promotions

TECNO hosted the #BBNaija Shine Ya Eye Housemates and it was definitely a Fab Time | See Photos

Events Promotions

Rémy Martin honors Obi Iyiegbu as part of its Global Campaign to Celebrate Collective Success

Events

Agri-Tech Startup, Vendease Celebrates World Food Day by Donating Food Crates to Mile 12 International Market

Events

Here's Your Look into the 'Bank More Score More' Campaign Launch by Standard Chartered

Events

‘A Night of Fun’ by Eunice Mambo Films and Entertainment was a Huge Success| Check out all the Fun Moments

Events

It was all Smiles & Positive Vibes as MarketSquare launched its First Outlet in Abuja

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Saturday, October 16th, 2021, will forever remain in the hearts of Abuja residents with the launch of Marketsquare it’s first outlet in the capital city. It was a thrilling experience for shoppers and the public as they were entertained in an atmosphere of fun and excitement.

Situated along Kado-Gwarinpa Expressway, the new store delivers a delightful shopping experience. The comfort of finding all your groceries and household needs under one roof and at great prices is nothing short of amazing. This opening would surely put smiles on the faces of residents, corporate customers, and government officials in and around Gwarinpa.

Marketsquare stocks a wide range of products from groceries, cosmetics, toiletries, pastries, drinks, beverages, etc. That’s a one-stop destination for your shopping! You can also shop from the convenience of your home by visiting our website www.marketsquareng.com to place orders, and have your groceries delivered straight to your doorstep.

Since its inception in 2015, Marketsquare has remained one of Nigeria’s fastest-growing retail chains in Nigeria, with branches in Uyo, Lagos, Owerri, Aba, Yenagoa, Benin City, Enugu, Port Harcourt, and now Abuja with Karu store also opening soon.

For more information about Marketsquare, follow them on Instagram and Facebook. https://www.instagram.com/marketsquarengr/   https://www.facebook.com/marketsquareNGR

You can also visit their website  www.marketsquareng.com or send an e-mail: [email protected]

 

Sponsored Content

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa


Star Features

One Year After the #EndSARS Protests – Honouring Those Who Never Made it Back Home

Osahon Okodugha: Is Your Back Preventing You From Having a Great Sex Life?

Ayodotun Akinfenwa: Brand Lessons from “The Smart Money Woman” Series

2 Jobs, 34 years in Marriage, 4 Children – How Oluwafunke Oni is Navigating Life As a Visually Impaired Woman

Chioma Ozoemelam: You Can Prevent these Diseases by Washing Your Hands
css.php