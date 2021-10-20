It was all Smiles & Positive Vibes as MarketSquare launched its First Outlet in Abuja

Saturday, October 16th, 2021, will forever remain in the hearts of Abuja residents with the launch of Marketsquare it’s first outlet in the capital city. It was a thrilling experience for shoppers and the public as they were entertained in an atmosphere of fun and excitement.

Situated along Kado-Gwarinpa Expressway, the new store delivers a delightful shopping experience. The comfort of finding all your groceries and household needs under one roof and at great prices is nothing short of amazing. This opening would surely put smiles on the faces of residents, corporate customers, and government officials in and around Gwarinpa.

Marketsquare stocks a wide range of products from groceries, cosmetics, toiletries, pastries, drinks, beverages, etc. That’s a one-stop destination for your shopping! You can also shop from the convenience of your home by visiting our website www.marketsquareng.com to place orders, and have your groceries delivered straight to your doorstep.

Since its inception in 2015, Marketsquare has remained one of Nigeria’s fastest-growing retail chains in Nigeria, with branches in Uyo, Lagos, Owerri, Aba, Yenagoa, Benin City, Enugu, Port Harcourt, and now Abuja with Karu store also opening soon.

Sponsored Content