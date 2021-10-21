BNRSVP Events this Weekend

Hello BellaNaijarians!

It’s the weekend! Wow, how they come so fast. Your time to rest, have fun. Here’s your go-to list for all the exciting events this weekend.

***

MissAligned an Exhibition of works by Tiffany-Annabelle Davies

You’re invited to the exhibition of MissAligned by Tiffany-Annabelle Davies. Tiffany-Annabelle explores complex female experiences with her new body of work primarily using charcoal and acrylic.

Date: Thursday, October 21 – Sunday, October 24, 2021.

Time: 12 PM.

Venue: No Parking Lagos, 19a, Military Street, Onikan, Lagos.



Old Skool Thursday

Party with friends and experience fun and luxury at its finest.

Date: Thursday, October 21, 2021.

Time: 10 PM.

Venue: Discovery Mall, Plot 215 Konoko Crescent off Ademola Adetokunbo, Wuse II, Abuja.



Let’s Dance! Afrofusion and Salsa

Date: Thursday, October 21, 2021.

Venue: Danfo Bistro, 2 Alexander Rd, Ikoyi, Lagos.

RSVP: 08121100111

Lagos International Poetry Festival

The Lagos International Poetry Festival returns into a world steadying itself from the effects of a drawn-out global crisis. With the theme, Ancestral Imaginings, this year’s festival leans into the wisdom and vision, of the old and the young, to guide us through the rubble of a pandemic. A generational journey aided by generational memory. This year’s performance events will include a massive concert mash-up of music and poetry, headlined by Saul Williams.

Date: Thursday, October 21 – Sunday, October 24, 2021.

Time: 7 PM.

Venue: Terra Kulture, 1376, Tiamiyu Savage Street, Victoria Island.

RSVP: HERE or HERE



Tropical Thursday

Come through with your goons for the Tropical Thursday to dance and groove to the best music by DJ Java. Get on a boat cruise at 9 pm and many more.

Date: Thursday, October 21, 2021.

Time: 6 PM.

Venue: Kingfisher, Off Admiralty Way, 1 Wole Olateju Cres, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos.

RSVP: 09030000021 or 08157100893

Buy Africa: Felabration Abeokuta 2021

Date: Thursday, October 21 – Sunday, October 24, 2021.

Venue: The Kuti Heritage Museum, 15 Nepa Road, Isabo, Abeokuta.

RSVP: HERE

Jam Sessions at The Clubhouse

Date: Friday, October 22, 2021

Time: 7 PM.

Venue: The Clubhouse Poolside, TAK Continental Estate, 11 Aliyu Mohammed Road, Life Camp, Abuja.

RSVP: 08077040404 or 0809448844

Teni Makanaki Live at Club Alcatrax

Date: Friday, October 22, 2021

Venue: Club Alcatrax, Km 3, Alao Akala Expressway, extension, Oluyole, Ibadan.



Eclipse Friday with Elis the Voice

Date: Friday, October 22, 2021

Time: 6 PM.

Venue: Oasis Event Place, 49c Achi street by Agric Bank Independence Layout, Enugu.



Dejavu Games Night

The Butterflygirl Entertainment presents Dejavu Games night featuring all kinds of games played in groups. From Freshly made chow upon request to drinks at a very good rate.

Date: Friday, October 22, 2021

Time: 6 PM.

Venue: D’Prime Lounge, 28b Adebayo Doherty Rd, Lekki Phase 1, Lekki.



Game Night at Metaphor

Date: Friday, October 22, 2021

Time: 5 PM

Venue: The Metaphor, 78a Younis Bashorun Street, Victoria Island 106104, Lagos

RSVP: 08187122351

Terra Karaoke Night

It’s another karaoke evening at Terra Kulture + they are giving out free drinks to the first 20 people to arrive for the karaoke. You don’t want to miss it!

Date: Friday, October 22, 2021

Time: 6 PM

Venue: Terra Kulture, Plot 1376 Tiamiyu Savage St, Victoria Island, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

Movie Night

Date: Friday, October 22, 2021

Time: 6 PM.

Venue: The Barrel by Red Gourmet, Plot 990 Sterling bank Boulevard, Central Business District CBD, Abuja.



OOTN Glow in the Dark

Date: Friday, October 22, 2021

Time: 9 PM.

Venue: Live Lounge, 15 Idejo St, Victoria Island, Lagos.

RSVP: 09021106225 or [email protected]

90’s Baby

Date: Friday, October 22, 2021

Time: 8 PM.

Venue: 35A Raymond Njoku, Ikoyi

RSVP: HERE

Champagne & Grills

Date: Friday, October 22, 2021

Time: 5 PM.

Venue: Koffee Hut, Plot 24, 113 Adebisi Ogunniyi Cres, Lekki Phase I, Lagos.

RSVP: 07019646102

Trust Your Spirit

It is about to be a bold Saturday with Wild Turkey Bourbon at Irish Pub Lagos. On the turntable will be DJ Neptune to keep the tempo right as you enjoy delicious cocktails and good food. If you are bold spirited and true – this event is for you!

Date: Saturday, October 23, 2021

Time: 7 PM.

Venue: Irish Pub, Eko Hotels Lagos.

Yoga Saturdays Abuja

Date: Saturday, October 23, 2021

Time: 9 AM

Venue: Nook Gardens, 2027 Dalaba St, Wuse, Abuja.

Jazz Night

Date: Saturday, October 23, 2021

Time: 6 PM.

Venue: The Barrel by Red Gourmet, Plot 990 Sterling bank Boulevard, Central Business District CBD, Abuja.

Tie-Dye and Pottery for Kids

The kids are in for a treat this weekend with this curated art and craft event, which will include a tie-dye and pottery workshop for ages 3 to 13.

Date: Saturday, October 23, 2021

Time: 1 PM

RSVP: HERE

Retail Therapy

The DEW Centre is the ultimate destination for retail therapy. They want to help you discover new things, new wellness products and learn more about what’s trending in skincare, fashion and self-care. Don’t forget to bring a friend.

Date: Saturday, October 23, 2021

Time: 11 AM.

Venue: The DEW Centre; 31b Adebayo Doherty Road off Admiralty Way, Lekki phase 1.

RSVP: +234 8025119405 or HERE

Hotel Pool Party

Exp Lagos is inviting you to its Hotel Pool Party. For a fee of 500, you get to play games, pool floaties, and vibes. we’re doing this hangout, family-style.

Date: Saturday, October 23, 2021.

Time: 1 PM

RSVP: HERE

The Art of Pottery

Come take a breather and create your own masterpiece at the Art of Pottery – a guided pottery experience for beginners for a fee of N15,000. It features pottery kits, instructor on standby, light refreshments and no experience required.

Date: Sunday, October 24, 2021.

RSVP: HERE

Yoga and Sip

Moonshine Cafe is ready to take you through a series of mind-refreshing yoga sessions. Yoga mats will be provided at the venue.

Date: Sunday, October 24, 2021.

Time: 10 AM

Venue: Moonshine Cafe, 7A Admiralty Rd, Lekki Phase I, Lekki.

RSVP: HERE