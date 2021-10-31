Nigeria’s Odaro Franklin, Andrew Nathan, emerge as Top 10 Winners in the BIC ‘Art Master Africa’ Competition

BIC, a world leader in stationery, lighters, and shavers, recently announced the winners of its ‘Art Master Africa’ competition. The competition encourages talent across Africa and the Middle East to create a piece of art, using the famous BIC Ball Pen. Amongst the winners, two Nigerian artists were announced in third and fourth places – proudly presenting Nigerian talent amongst the top ten Art Masters of Africa.

The ‘Art Master Africa’ winners included one continent-wide winner as well as 11 winners from countries within the region. Nigerian artist Odaro Franklin osaivbie was announced the third-place winner with his art piece, ‘Entranced’. Artist Andrew Nathan came in fourth place with his art piece ‘Value’.

Both artists have been rewarded with a cash prize of USD500 and USD300 respectively amongst other branded gift items at an event held at the BIC head office in Lagos, Nigeria. The event saw the attendance of the 2020 BIC Art Master of Africa, Fatiou Aboudou.

The piece ‘Entranced’ was created using five BIC Ball Pens and took a total of 200 hours to complete while Nathan’s piece ‘Value’ was created using five BIC ball pens and took a total of 180 hours to complete.

Continent-wide, Ugandan artist Gayi Eric was named the 2021 BIC Art Master of Africa. His portrait is titled ‘Circle of Life’. Announced as a second-place winner, was Kamgaing from Cameroon, who developed the art piece titled ‘In My Room’.

Expressing his delight and excitement, third place Art Master of Africa, Odaro Franklin osaivbie, said:

“I am a big fan of BIC pens because of their unique ballpoints. I use them to write and draw. I am grateful to BIC for running the Art Master Africa competition which allows talent across the region to express themselves through art and creativity. I am blessed to have been rewarded at such a meaningful competition. This is a very proud moment

for me.”

Commenting on the occasion, Senior Sales Manager West Africa, Guillaume Groues, said:

“We are proud of the impact that the Art Master Africa competition has had on talent across the region and are even more proud to have two winners from Nigeria amongst the top ten artists in Africa this year. Human expression and creativity are core values of BIC, and the inception of the Art Master Africa competition is a testament to that. The competition has allowed us to support thousands of talent in Nigeria and across the continent. We are proud of how far we’ve come and we look forward to recognizing more Nigerian talent in the future.”

