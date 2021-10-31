Connect with us

Get Ready for the Whitley Neil Halloween Party | October 31

Nigeria's Odaro Franklin, Andrew Nathan, emerge as Top 10 Winners in the BIC ‘Art Master Africa’ Competition

Trophy set to host Nigeria’s 1st International Stout Festival | Nov. 13th

Lights, Camera & Moments from Buju's "Sorry I'm Late" Album Listening Party

An Exciting Weekend it was at the #Fidelitybeyondlimits Celebration

Here's the Full List of Nominees For The Beatz Awards 2021

Create colourful memories in the Techno booth at Lagos Fashion Week 2021

The Methodist Church of Nigeria Celebrates Ada-Ugo-Ngadi as she is Ordained into Priesthood

TurnUpFriday with Infinix is Back and Better | October 29th

ICYMI: Here are some highlights from The Ladies At The Table Empowerment Series

Experience a Halloween party like no other in your city!  You bring your boos while Whitley Neill brings the booze, and come party the night away from 6 pm on Sunday Oct 31, 2021 at The House located at 4 A.J Marinho Drive, Victoria Island, Lagos.

You can expect cocktails, shots, canapés, music, games, and a lot more entertainment. It’s a Halloween party so don’t forget to dress the part and you just might win a cash prize of N500,000. This event is strictly by invitation, so be sure to RSVP.

Whitley Neill Gin is an established English brand with roots dating back to 1762. The brand is announcing its presence in the Nigerian market with its Boos and Booze Halloween party. With its exciting range of 8 flavoured Gins inspired by the tastes from around the world, you’ll be sure to find a new favorite drink!

Let the fun begin!

Enjoy Whitley Neill Gin responsibly. Not for consumption by anyone under 18

Follow @whitleyneillgin_ng for more updates.

