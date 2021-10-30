Trophy set to host Nigeria’s 1st International Stout Festival | Nov. 13th

Ace American rapper and singer, Ja Rule is set to headline Nigeria’s first-ever International Stout Festival courtesy of Trophy Extra Special Stout. This was revealed by Marketing Director, International Breweries, Tolulope Adedeji at a press conference to announce the event.

The press conference was attended by journalists and bloggers from various media platforms as well as officials and brand ambassadors of Trophy.

Globally, the International Stout Festival is organized to celebrate the dark beer popularly called Stout. Ever since then, the festival has been held annually every first Thursday in November. This is the first time Nigeria will be joining this global cultural week.

According to Adedeji,

“The International Stout Festival is another opportunity to attract the world to Nigeria. The festival is an avenue provided by Trophy Extra Stout for Nigerians to entertain and showcase their culture to the world. We have tagged it ‘The Most Incredible Out of Naija’ because Nigerians are truly incredible people, our resilience, energy, and courage always set us apart, and if anyone can make it in Nigeria, they can make it anywhere in the world. Just as it has taken courage for us to brew Trophy Extra Special Stout with world-class ingredients by world-class Nigerians in our state-of-the-art breweries, this is an incredible stout out of Naija to the world. We are confident to showcase this to the world because our quality and taste matches and probably surpasses similar global stout brands.”

The festival will take place in two major cities, Lagos and Port Harcourt, on Saturday, November 13th, and Friday, November 19th, 2021, respectively. The Nigerian version is expected to incorporate the African flavor in hosting festivities garnished with music, dance, and an abundance of rich cultural displays that will distinguish it from the global celebrations.

Trophy Extra Special Stout is hosting the International Stout Festival to give premium stout lovers a stout experience like no other considering that the festival is making its debut in Nigeria. Stout-infused cuisines, brewmasters from across the world, music—local and international—art, and a lot more.

To participate, consumers are required to visit mostincredibleoutofnaija to register and follow Trophy Extra Stout’s social media platforms @trophystout for updates on attendance and streaming.

“This is the first time the International Stout Festival will be held in Nigeria and Trophy Extra Stout intends to make it an unforgettable experience for consumers and lovers of stout by putting together an evening of premium entertainment and refreshment that is reminiscent of the feeling they get when they consume Trophy Extra Stout. With stars like Ja Rule, Tu Face Idibia, Niniola, Bovi, and Made Kuti billed to perform, we have no doubt that Nigerians will have a fantastic time at the festival,” Bamise Oyegbami, Marketing Manager, Trophy said.

Trophy Extra Stout is a product of International Breweries Plc, a proud part of AB InBev, the world’s largest brewer with over 400 beer brands.

Sponsored Content