See How BellaStylistas are Rocking Vacation Outfits this Season on #BellaStylista :Issue 169

This Arewa Inspired Jewellery Collection by NYINI Luxury x Mina Stones is Worth Your Attention

#WorkWearFashion: How to Look Super-Chic & Smart to Work | Issue 98

LFW Archives: BellaNaija Style Looks Back at Lagos Fashion Week Through The Years

#BNStyleLFW21: Get Ready For Orange Culture's Spring/Summer 2022 Presentation

We are Obsessing Over Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie's Hair & Makeup On SCHICK Magazine’s New Cover

Need Everyday Outfit Inspo? Check Out Asiyami's Chic Week in Style

Symbols of Authority draws inspiration from Queen Idia for its New Jewellery Collection

12 Times Steve Harvey Showed Off His Impeccable Style Game

A Moment Please For Nana Akua Addo’s Bold Fashion Statement at Glitz Africa Fashion Week 2021

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Hi, BellaNaijarians!

#BellaStylista is a BellaNaija Style series for fashionistas who kill it every day! For work or play, this list is to inspire you as we celebrate those who inspire us with their sense of style. We’ll be sharing the top trends, fabulous street style looks, and our fashion highlights for each week.

It’s nearing the end of the year again, and it’s almost time to take the break you deserve. This week we bring to you lush vacation wear looks from Bellastylista’s all around the globe. Don’t forget to tag us with #BellaStylista or send your photos and Instagram handle to [email protected] to be featured next.

Looking for more African fashion and lifestyle updates? Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now!

