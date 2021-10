Sisi Yemmie has dropped a new recipe tutorial on how to cook Nigerian Fisherman Soup.

This soup is laden with crabs, king prawns, gigantic snails, periwinkles, ngolo (whelks), and barracuda fish; if you like seafood, this is the soup for you.

She says, “this soup is filled with lots of nutritious ingredients and it is a seafood delight.”

Watch and learn: