Tania Omotayo Addresses the Pressure of Childbirth in Episode 12 of “Mum’s Worst Day” with Nicole Chikwe

In the latest episode of the “Mum’s Worst Day” podcast, Nicole Chikwe sits with Tania Omotayo as they chat about different areas of motherhood ranging from pregnancy to social life and instances of failure as a mother.

Tania talks about her journey through pregnancy, its highs and lows, and how being a mother doesn’t stop her from doing her business and making money. The duo also shares awkward experiences of travelling with kids and how people around choose to either help or ignore distressed travelling mothers with kids.

They also talk about the pressure from society on women to rush childbirth after the first child and how mothers should be allowed to give birth when they are ready.

