Cynthia Asije, Ifeoma Malo, Ivy Barley nominated for 2021 AWIEF Awards | See Full List

An independent team of judges chose 24 exceptional women founders and entrepreneurs as top finalists for the 2021 AWIEF Awards in eight distinct categories. The 24 finalists are from 11 African countries: Egypt, Ethiopia, Ghana, Kenya, Mali, Nigeria, South Africa, Tanzania, Uganda, Zambia, and Zimbabwe.

Following the 2021 AWIEF Conference, the winners of the AWIEF Awards will be revealed during a ceremony and gala dinner on December 3, 2021. The 7th edition of the acclaimed and benchmarking annual AWIEF Conference will be held this year as a hybrid (virtual and in-person) event on December 2 and 3, 2021.

The venue for the in-person AWIEF Conference and AWIEF Awards ceremony will be the Marriot Hotel Melrose Arch in Johannesburg, South Africa. The theme for AWIEF 2021 Conference is: ‘Advancing inclusive, resilient and sustainable growth in a post-COVID-19 African economy’.

“AWIEF remains steadfast in its efforts to promote and support women entrepreneurship development and innovation in Africa. With the AWIEF Awards, we identify and shine the spotlight on inspirational women entrepreneurs and innovators, driving growth for Africa,” said Irene Ochem, AWIEF Founder and Chief Executive Officer.

“It was an absolute delight to judge the AWIEF Awards once again this year. The standard and quality of the nominations and businesses continue to be high. The judging panel had a hard time choosing the top finalists from the numerous inspirational and outstanding women entrepreneurs who, through their businesses, are creating opportunities and positively impacting lives and communities,” commented Birgitta Cederstrom, Frost & Sullivan’s Business Development Director for the Middle East and Africa.

The finalists for the 2021 AWIEF Awards are (names in alphabetical order):

YOUNG ENTREPRENEUR AWARD

Phyllis Addo, Co-Director, Rhema Engineering Solutions (Ghana).

Tao Boyle, Co-founder and COO, FoondaMate (South Africa).

Alexandria Procter, Co-founder and CEO, DigsConnect.com (South Africa).

TECH ENTREPRENEUR AWARD

Ivy Barley, Co-founder, Developers in Vogue Foundation (Ghana).

Evelyn Kaiingu, CEO, Lupiya (Zambia).

Kathryn Malherbe, CEO, Medsol AI Solutions (South Africa).

SOCIAL ENTREPRENEUR AWARD

Gudula Naiga Basaza, Managing Director, Gudie Leisure Farm (Uganda).

Zandile Mkhwanazi and Tinyiko Simbine, Co-founders, GirlCode (South Africa).

Angela Juliana Odero, Managing Director, Rio Fish Ltd (Kenya).

AGRI ENTREPRENEUR AWARD

Hadia M. Gondji, Founder and Managing Director, Hadiya Seed Production and Agro-Industry Plc (Ethiopia).

Jo-andra Cloete Greegory, CEO, Our Poultry Place (South Africa).

Fortunatha Mmari, Co-Founder and Managing Director, AFCO Investment Co. Ltd (Tanzania).

CREATIVE INDUSTRY AWARD

Cynthia Asije, Creative Director, The Adirelounge (Nigeria).

Nadia Takyiwaa-Mensah, Founder and CEO, Sai Wine Café (Ghana).

Susan Wanjiru, Founder and Creative Lead, Lockhem Kids Entertainment (Kenya).

ENERGY ENTREPRENEUR AWARD

Ifeoma Malo, CEO, Clean Technology Hub (Nigeria).

Tumi Mphahlele, Founder and Director, Amperion Energy (South Africa).

Josephine Takundwa, CEO, Earthlink Technologies (Zimbabwe)

EMPOWERMENT AWARD

Jackie Bomboma, Founder and CEO, Young Strong Mothers Foundation (Tanzania).

Djénéba Gory, Co-founder and COO, Suadela (Mali).

Gehad Hamdy, Founder and Manager, Speak Up (Egypt).

LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD

Margaret Hirsch, Co-founder and Executive Director, Hirsch’s Homestores (South Africa).

Tabitha Karanja, Founder and CEO, Keroche Breweries (Kenya).

Lucia Quachey, Founder and President, Ghana Association of Women Entrepreneurs (Ghana).

To register for the virtual attendance of the AWIEF 2021 Conference and the AWIEF Awards ceremony, please click here.

For in-person attendance at the Marriot Hotel Melrose Arch, Johannesburg, send an email to [email protected] specifying whether for conference or the awards ceremony. They are very limited spaces and it will be on a first come first served basis.

Click here to view the high-profile AWIEF 2021 conference speakers.