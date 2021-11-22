Connect with us

Promotions

Everything You need to Know about the Anti-Ageing Skin Care Routine by Clarins

Promotions

Do you Know your Blue Band Spread? Here are 4 Easy ways You can Distinguish the Two Variants

Promotions

Yayy! Check Out all the Exciting Discount with Pinkberry November to Remember

Promotions

ENGIE Energy Access empowers 200,000 Nigerians by providing Renewable Energy to More Than 40,000 Homes

Promotions

My Time Is Now: Fisayo's Amstel Malta Story will Inspire You to Keep Going

Promotions

Elevate your Street-Style! Shop on the Brand New Rooomxix Website

Promotions

Thinking about a Wedding Gift for that Friend or Loved One? Here are Suggestions from Jumia

Promotions

Is Burger King the new Owambe? Its disruptive launch into the Nigerian market has got everyone talking

Promotions

DStv is serving Premium Entertainment as it launches new Channel 'Me'

Promotions

BuyLetLive Real Estate Marketplace sets to change Home-Ownership and Rentals Narrative in Nigeria

Promotions

Everything You need to Know about the Anti-Ageing Skin Care Routine by Clarins

Published

5 hours ago

 on

For over 60 years, Clarins has been taking care of you with skincare packed full of the best plant-based and active anti-aging ingredients.

A bottle of one of the bestselling, anti-aging wonder Clarins Double Serum sells every five seconds and now all the anti-aging expertise of Double Serum is available for
your eyes.

Double Serum & Double Serum Eye – The beauty duo that you won’t be able to go without.

Double Serum Eye

A multi-benefit double formula visibly acts on all signs of aging around the eye area. In just 7 days, the eye area looks smoother, feels firmer and brighter.

A truly rich and silky serum, formulated with 96% natural ingredients and enriched with 13 plant extracts.
The key plant discovery to a brighter, smoother, more rested eye area.

Double Serum Eye targets all women, knowing that the eye area is their major beauty concern. It is suitable for: Those who have sensitive eyes or who wear contacts. All women, all ages, and all ethnic groups.

Double Serum

Faced with pollution, stress, and more, at 25, skin starts showing signs of age but you can preserve your youthful glow even longer by using targeted care early on!

Clarins Double Serum is a complete age control concentrate formulated that stimulates the skin’s 5 vital functions ( regeneration, oxygenation, nutrition, hydration, and protection) to give you healthier, visibly younger-looking skin.

Did you know that Clarins Double Serum boosts the efficacy of your anti-aging cream?

Over 88% of women agreed! Pair Double Serum with your favorite anti-aging cream: Multi-Active, extra-firming, super restorative, or the latest Nutri-Lumière. Create a skincare routine tailored to you.

Your revitalizing partner

Multi-Active Day Cream boosts the skin’s vitality and radiance. It prevents and visibly diminishes the first signs of aging, maintaining younger-looking skin thanks to the organic teasel plant. Available in two textures including SPF, for all skin types.

Your firming partner

Extra-Firming Day Cream reactivates the source of skin firmness. The extract of the kangaroo flower helps plump and firm the skin for a smoother, radiant, and visibly younger-looking complexion. Available in three textures including SPF, for all skin types

Your replumping partner

Super Restorative Day Cream replenishes, smooths lines, and revives skin’s radiance. Enriched with organic harungana extract, a ‘healing’ tree from Madagascar, the anti-aging cream replenishes the skin and reduces wrinkles. Available in three textures including SPF, for all skin types.

Your Illuminating Partner

Nutri-Lumière Day Cream provides nourishment and luminosity to the skin. Contains Clarins pro-aging skin nutrition, a vitality duo of organic horse chestnut flower extract and escin which helps to nourish, firm, and revitalize mature skin that has become dry, fragile, and dull. Available in 2 textures, for all skin types.

Do you want to discover more about Clarins and receive a complimentary beauty consultation?

Find your nearest Clarins counter below:

Lagos: Essenza ikeja city mall, Essenza MMA2 Departure, Essenza MMA2 Arrival, Essenza Festival Mall, Essenza Maryland Mall, Essenza Yaba Center, Essenza Leisure Mall, Essenza Ogudu Gra Mall, Essenza Surulere Mall, Essenza Isaac John, Essenza Palms Mall, Essenza Glover Mall, Essenza Greenville Lekki Plaza, Essenza Novare Lekki Mall, Essenza Eko Atlantic, Essenza, Silverbird Gallleria,, Essenza Greenville Ikoyi, Essenza Onikan Mall, Essenza Spa, Essenza Kingsway, Essenza Atlantic Center

Ibadan: Essenza Palms Ibadan Mall, Essenza Cocoa Mall, Essenza Akure Mall

Abuja: Essenza Jabi Mall, Essenza, Silverbird Center, Essenza, Apo Mall, Essenza Grand Square, Essenza Gateway Mall

Owerri: Essenza Owerri Mall

Enugu: Essenza Polo Park, Essenza Spar Mall

Port Harcourt: Essenza Port Harcourt Mall

Warri: Essenza, Delta Mall

Onitsha: Essenza Onitsha Mall

Calabar: Essenza Calabar Mall

*Satisfaction test, on the following ranges: 4 weeks using a day cream for all skin types + 2 weeks using a cream &  Double Serum duo; Multi-Active / Extra-Firming / Super Restorative / Nutri-Lumière 

**In vivo and ex vivo tests. 

Sponsored Content

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa



Star Features

Ariyike Akinbobola: Uncle Femi – Excerpt From “The Cost of Our Lives”

Dennis Isong: How to Access Federal Mortgage in Nigeria

Comet Nwosu: These Tips Will Help You Communicate More Effectively

And the Winner Is… | #BNShareYourHustle: Nominate Your Fave SME for a FREE Post on BellaNaija

BN Prose: Uncle Buba by Titilayo Olurin
css.php