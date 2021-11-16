Register to attend the FSDH Women in Business event themed “The Future Focused Female” | November 19th

We are counting down to the inaugural edition of the FSDH Women in Business Event-themed “The Future-Focused Female”, An initiative created to build a community of empowered women in Nigeria. The event will be held in commemoration of the Global Women Entrepreneurship Day on November 19th, 2021.

FSDH Group, made up of FSDH Holding Company, FSDH Merchant Bank, FSDH Asset Management, FSDH Capital, FairPay and Pensions Alliance, is bringing together women leaders from various industries to have conversations around the verticals of an empowered woman and how she can thrive in her finance, career, business, and general wellbeing.

According to the Managing Director, FSDH Merchant Bank, the goal of the event is to promote, support, and empower Nigerian women.

“We are building a multigenerational community of empowered business and professional women through access to education, mentorship and finance, and these women would also contribute to the socio-economic growth of the country” – Bukola Smith MD/CEO FSDH Merchant Bank.

Holding on Friday, November 19th, 2021, the event will be anchored by social media lady-rave; Tomike Adeoye and would host Keynote Speakers and Panelists like Jumoke Adenowo, Founder AD Consulting, Odun Eweniyi, Co-Founder PiggyVest, Bunmi George Founder Shredder Gang, Obiamaka Oragwu, Founder Wardrobe Merchant to mention a few.

Other key highlights of the event include the launch of a N2 billion funding for women-led businesses in partnership with SME.ng. FSDH Group will continue to do its part to encourage, enable and empower future-focused women around the country. Join this event to support that drive.

Please click on the link to register for the event.

Join the Conversation using the hashtags #Futurefocusedfemale #FSDHWomeninBusiness.

Follow FSDH on Instagram, via @FSDHBank and @FSDHassetmanagement, on Facebook FSDHMerchantBank and FSDHAssetManagement, and the website, www.fsdhgroup.com

For more details or inquiries, please email Emmanuella Awogu via [email protected] or call 08028972084

Sponsored Content