JA Africa &The Richer TM Media are set to produce an Animated Series to Educate African Children on Financial Literacy

Your Better Self with Akanna: Pride Comes Before a Nasty Fall

Cheluchi Onyemelukwe wins Nigerian Prize for Literature 2021 for her Novel "The Son of the House"

How Victor Ugo's Mentally Aware is Offering Mental Health First Aid & Crisis Support for Africa's Youth

See How 17-Year-Old Wasilat Eniola Remilekun Makes a Living from Henna Artistry

The Special Foundation Summer School is Focused on Building Africa's Next Generation of Leaders

BellaNaija & Global Citizen Launch IMPACTER to Spotlight People Working to Solve Nigeria's Challenges

10-year-old Favour Hopes to Positively Change Children's Attitudes on Life with Her Book "The King Must Not Die"

ACT Foundation 2022 Grant Cycle is Open for Applications from Nonprofits & Social Enterprises across Africa

Eno Quagraine created an app to assist mothers in labor

Published

1 hour ago

 on

Junior Achievement (JA) Africa and The Richer TM Media (The Richer TM Media) today signed a partnership to produce The Junior Billionaires Club TM (JBC), an animated TV series designed to teach children across Africa about financial literacy and wealth principles. 

The animated series is developed jointly based on The Richer TM Kids Club – an affiliate of The  Richer TM Media – and JA’s financial literacy, entrepreneurship, and wealth education curricula which give young people the knowledge and skills to make informed financial, business, career and life decisions. It will feature Lola & Kweku-Sika, two young Africans who go on different adventures to learn key financial and wealth concepts as well as African history and other social studies/economics topics on Africa. The series will air in English, French, and eventually Portuguese across different African countries on traditional and digital media. 

During the signing ceremony, earlier this month at the JA Nigeria Office, Simi Nwogugu, CEO of JA Africa said,

“Expanding financial literacy across the continent is a key area of focus for  us at JA Africa. This animated series gives us the opportunity to reach and educate millions of  African children and young adults, especially those in hard to reach communities who may not  have access to our classroom programs or digital activities. We will also spotlight inspiring  African leaders, not only to celebrate them, but also to show young Africans that the continent has role models they can aspire to be like. It is our hope that it will encourage schools across  Africa to set up Junior Billionaires Clubs to inspire their students.” 

Omi Oshikoya, Chief Media Officer of The Richer TM Media, speaking about the partnership said:

“This partnership gives us the opportunity to inspire a new generation of Africans that are  creating wealth and are successful in all areas of their lives which is our mission.” 

According to Omi,

“Africa has a high poverty rate, and this can be traced to the lack of financial literacy. To reduce the financial literacy gap, it is important to note that in every African  country two -fifths of the population are younger than 15 years old, therefore, to foster economic  development, the focus should be on children who are the future leaders.”

She also said,

“The curriculum has been created to include financial literacy, business as well as life and wealth principles to ensure the children are well equipped to thrive in the world we live in today. The  COVID-19 global pandemic has made it imperative for children to be financially educated and to learn how to invest in their physical, emotional, and mental health and other areas of their  lives.” 

The Junior Billionaires Club curriculum has been created to include financial literacy, business as well life coaching, and wealth principles to ensure that children are well equipped to be successful in every area of their lives. The animated series will educate children in a fun and interactive way to prepare them for life as adults as well as to learn good values and life skills such as leadership and public service. Junior Billionaires Club will contribute towards achieving Sustainable Development Goal 1: No Poverty, and Goal 4: Quality Education. 

About Junior Achievement Africa 

Junior Achievement (JA) Africa prepares youth for the future of jobs by bridging the gap between school and the world of work. Through the delivery of financial literacy, work readiness, and entrepreneurship training and in collaboration with schools, technical/ vocational centers, and other partners, JA Africa works in 13 countries reaching 250,000 youth each year.

Click here to learn more about JA

About The Richer TM Media Limited 

The Richer TM Media Limited is a media production company focused on using media and technology to produce content that inspires, informs, empowers, and educates a new generation of Africans that are creating wealth and success in all areas of their lives thereby contributing towards achieving at least 5 of the United Nations General Assembly Sustainable Development  Goals, most importantly Goal 1: No Poverty.  

For enquiries and Contact details :

Senanu Adiku 

[email protected] 

+233577680373 

Omi Oshikoya 

[email protected] 

[email protected] 

+2348055349562

This content has been published for free as part of BellaNaija.com's commitment to youth, education, healthcare, and community development as part of our corporate social responsibility programme

