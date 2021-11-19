MAC Cosmetics hosted some of Your Faves to an exclusive Hypnotic Experience

It was a MACgical evening on Sunday, November 14th, 2021 when MAC cosmetics hosted award-winning actors, public figures, A list designers, prominent makeup artists, models, and the crème of the crop in the fashion, beauty, and lifestyle industries to an exclusive hypnotic experience while unveiling its 2021 holiday collection at The Wings Event Space, Victoria Island in Lagos, Nigeria.

Upon arrival, guests were greeted by gigantic MAC branded gift boxes, then were whisked into an optical illusion tunnel where the spellbinding experience began. Welcome bubbly and mouthwatering hors d’oeuvres awaited guests as they stepped out of the tunnel into the product experience area which doubled as a waiting area before the hosts– Taymesan & Lola Oj beckoned on them (attendees) to step into the dinner suite. While waiting, guests explored the hypnotic holiday collection.

Damilola Lawal– Retail Operations Manager MAC Cosmetics Nigeria gave the welcome address and urged guests to create amazing moments with their loved ones and families using products from the Holiday Collection. She ended her welcome address by cuing a video of Saweetie playing with some of her favorite products from the same collection. There was also a masterclass by Yomi Odu-Onikosi showing guests the magical features of the holiday collection. Yomi ended her masterclass by doing a demo on Taymesan thereby transforming him into a glowdini.

It was indeed a magical evening as the hosts walked the room and interacted with guests who were treated to a 3-course dinner and endless drinks. There was also a dance performance, as well as a DJ battle. The night concluded with the hosts taking a selfie with extremely excited guests who went home with a colorful Hypnotizing Holiday box consisting of merchandise from the collection.

M·A·C’s Hypnotizing Holiday collection is ready to empower you to be your own masterful makeup M·A·Cgician with offerings that are all about optical illusions, magical reveals, and makeup trickery, combined with unbelievable performance and artistry.

The entire holiday collection is available at Essenza stores nationwide.

Sponsored Content