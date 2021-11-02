You’ll Love Magixx’s Live Performance of “Motivate Yourself”

Some music enthusiasts will argue that a live performance is the true test of an artist’s talents. With none of the equipments known with a record studio, pulling off a successful live show is a huge feat. With Magixx, we can say the same.

For those who don’t know, Magixx is signed to Mavin Records. He launched into the Nigerian music space with his EP titled “Magixx” in September this year.

Motivate Yourself is Track 5 of that EP and it describes how life seems low at some point where all you have to do is motivate yourself.

Watch the live performance here