Princess Wonda Releases Debut Studio Album – Fantasy Fair

A week ago, Nigerian-born artist, Princess Wonda released her single titled “Dirty Swagger” (Don’t Dirty My Swagger). The song appealed to a large following with its upbeat tune. Now her debut studio album “Fantasy Fair” is making waves all over social media.

Princess Wonda dropped a stunning body of collaborations while combining musical sounds within Africa and beyond.

From the album, we see her team up with a variety of artists and producers across the globe with features with the legendary, Awilo Longomba to Ghana top-rated rapper, Amerado. Princess Wonda has the amazing talent of 1da Banton coupled with the Afro-house Queen, Nestreya and talented producers like Young D, Dami Bones, Mr. Marz, and so on.

The album is not a one-style one-sound album. What you will get is a mix of Afro-swing, Hip-hop, Amapiano, and more.

