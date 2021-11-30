Pan African Music Fashion Runway Announces its Official Theme Song ‘Body’ By Samprincepowers

Connect with us

On Saturday, December 4, at 7 pm all roads lead to the 7th annual Pan African Music Fashion Runway #MFR named ‘Nigeria’s most influential Fashion brand’ and Game Changer Africa Acknowledgement Awards #GCAA #Hybrid #covidcompliant edition and are set to be live-streamed to a global audience

MFR is a cultural showcase platform blending contemporary Pan African designers, international runway models, cutting-edge fashion with live music excellence: a celebration of the rich African cultural heritage. GCAA Award platform program honors trailblazers and pioneers in the creative industry. MFR official theme song ‘Body by Samprincepowers courtesy NMO Music.

Profile:      

Samprincepowers aka Mayor of Jos is a 25-year-old Nigerian singer, songwriter, and dancer from Nasarawa State. Born and lived his early years in Kaduna State, during his formative years living in Jos, before relocating to Lagos where he currently resides. Winner #gbtafrobeatstarchallenge first single and number 1 hit #ForYou reached number 1 chart position, the video was directed by UnlimitedLA

Samprincepowers describes himself as The next voice of Afro for this generation and a gentle guy who doesn’t like to talk too much. He lets his music do the talking

Follow: Twitter/ Instagram and Facebook: samprincepowers

Listen, Download and Share:

‘Body’ courtesy NMO Music Inc. the official theme song of the 7th annual Pan African Music Fashion Runway #MFR. Download music here

For bookings/inquiries:

Email: [email protected]

+2348062804958 WhatsApp

