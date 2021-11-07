All the Stunning Fashion Moments in the OPPO Reno Experience Studio at Lagos Fashion Week 2021

OPPO, the official Photography Sponsor of the Lagos Fashion Week 2021 dazzled guests at the annual fashion event, capturing different photo moments from runway shows, to the backstage, and individual looks.

Diverse styles were all captured with the OPPO Reno5 smartphone. The most exciting place to be at this year’s fashion week was the OPPO Reno experience studio, a picture-perfect area loved by all Nigerians favorite celebrities, influencers, and fashion week guests.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by OPPO Nigeria (@opponigeria)

“OPPO is one of the world’s leaders in Technology and smartphone innovation. We value the experiences our customers derive from our products, so our activities at Lagos Fashion Week were very experiential,” says Jennifer Okorhi, Marketing Manager, OPPO Nigeria.

“We created the Reno Experience studio to preserve the memories and serve as the personal photographer for the guests, giving them first hand opportunity to experience the powerful camera of OPPO Reno5 series smartphone,” she adds. “This reinforces our brand’s vision to contribute to a better world.”

Reno5 series is one of OPPO’s flagship smartphones. Launched in March 2021 into the Nigerian market, Reno5 is designed for trend seekers looking for powerful, yet durable mobile phones that boast a mix of fun, new video features, and quality cameras.

See more pictures and videos from Lagos Fashion Week 2021 #ShotonOPPO using the Reno5 smartphone.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by OPPO Nigeria (@opponigeria)

Sponsored Content