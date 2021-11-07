Connect with us

All the Stunning Fashion Moments in the OPPO Reno Experience Studio at Lagos Fashion Week 2021

A Taste of Culture: Suzuki by CFAO treats Customers to an exquisite Halloween party

GAC Motors show support for Industrialization at the MAN-at-50 Anniversary Celebration

Get Ready for the 2021 Ghana Bloggers Summit Happening Next Month

#BNRSVP Events this Weekend

Wet, Wild & Wavy: Here's how the Les Damiers Lagos Launch Went Down

National Museum of African Art sets to present “24 Hours of the Smithsonian in Lagos”

Polo Avenue Collaborates with Banke Kuku in Debut Runway Collection at LFDW21

Bord Bia hosted popular Irish Spirit Brands for its First-ever 'Meet the Maker' Event in Africa

Edugrant is Empowering the next Generation through Scholarship Provision

All the Stunning Fashion Moments in the OPPO Reno Experience Studio at Lagos Fashion Week 2021

OPPO, the official Photography Sponsor of the Lagos Fashion Week 2021 dazzled guests at the annual fashion event, capturing different photo moments from runway shows, to the backstage, and individual looks.

Diverse styles were all captured with the OPPO Reno5 smartphone. The most exciting place to be at this year’s fashion week was the OPPO Reno experience studio, a picture-perfect area loved by all Nigerians favorite celebrities, influencers, and fashion week guests.

 

A post shared by OPPO Nigeria (@opponigeria)

“OPPO is one of the world’s leaders in Technology and smartphone innovation. We value the experiences our customers derive from our products, so our activities at Lagos Fashion Week were very experiential,” says Jennifer Okorhi, Marketing Manager, OPPO Nigeria.

“We created the Reno Experience studio to preserve the memories and serve as the personal photographer for the guests, giving them first hand opportunity to experience the powerful camera of OPPO Reno5 series smartphone,” she adds. “This reinforces our brand’s vision to contribute to a better world.”

 

Reno5 series is one of OPPO’s flagship smartphones. Launched in March 2021 into the Nigerian market, Reno5 is designed for trend seekers looking for powerful, yet durable mobile phones that boast a mix of fun, new video features, and quality cameras.

See more pictures and videos from Lagos Fashion Week 2021 #ShotonOPPO using the Reno5 smartphone.

 

A post shared by OPPO Nigeria (@opponigeria)

