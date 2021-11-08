Here’s How You Can Register for the 7th Africa Women Innovation and Entrepreneurship Forum (AWIEF) Conference & Awards

From 2nd – 3rd December 2021, women entrepreneurs and business and political leaders will gather at the 7th Africa Women Innovation and Entrepreneurship Forum (AWIEF) Conference and AWIEF Awards to promote and accelerate women’s entrepreneurship and economic empowerment in Africa.

The theme this year – Advancing Inclusive, Resilient and Sustainable Growth in a Post-COVID-19 African Economy – will focus on debates and discussions on key issues and challenges bordering on the economic landscape of the continent and finding solutions and pathways to recovery and rebuilding better post-pandemic.

Join the internationally acclaimed speaker faculty made up of industry experts, policymakers, entrepreneurs, female

founders, development sector partners, and corporate professionals who will be contributing their insights and presenting thought-provoking and challenging scenarios at #AWIEF2021. The impressive speaker line-up is set to inspire attendees.

With the #AWIEFAwards, women entrepreneurs across multiple industries in Africa are acknowledged and celebrated for their leadership and innovation.

The venue for the in-person AWIEF Conference and AWIEF Awards ceremony is the Marriot Hotel Melrose Arch, Johannesburg, South Africa.

