Connect with us

Events

Here's How You Can Register for the 7th Africa Women Innovation and Entrepreneurship Forum (AWIEF) Conference & Awards

Events

Catch up on the Vibrant 'Dia de los Muertos' Celebration Hosted by #VolcanTequilaLagos

Events

Here's Your Chance to Register for Africa Teens Summit 2021! See The Speakers

Events

All the Stunning Fashion Moments in the OPPO Reno Experience Studio at Lagos Fashion Week 2021

Events

A Taste of Culture: Suzuki by CFAO treats Customers to an exquisite Halloween party

Events

GAC Motors show support for Industrialization at the MAN-at-50 Anniversary Celebration

Events

Get Ready for the 2021 Ghana Bloggers Summit Happening Next Month

Events

#BNRSVP Events this Weekend

Events

Wet, Wild & Wavy: Here's how the Les Damiers Lagos Launch Went Down

Events

National Museum of African Art sets to present “24 Hours of the Smithsonian in Lagos”

Events

Here’s How You Can Register for the 7th Africa Women Innovation and Entrepreneurship Forum (AWIEF) Conference & Awards

Published

6 hours ago

 on

From 2nd – 3rd December 2021, women entrepreneurs and business and political leaders will gather at the 7th Africa Women Innovation and Entrepreneurship Forum (AWIEF) Conference and AWIEF Awards to promote and accelerate women’s entrepreneurship and economic empowerment in Africa.

The theme this year – Advancing Inclusive, Resilient and Sustainable Growth in a Post-COVID-19 African Economy – will focus on debates and discussions on key issues and challenges bordering on the economic landscape of the continent and finding solutions and pathways to recovery and rebuilding better post-pandemic.

Join the internationally acclaimed speaker faculty made up of industry experts, policymakers, entrepreneurs, female
founders, development sector partners, and corporate professionals who will be contributing their insights and presenting thought-provoking and challenging scenarios at #AWIEF2021. The impressive speaker line-up is set to inspire attendees.

With the #AWIEFAwards, women entrepreneurs across multiple industries in Africa are acknowledged and celebrated for their leadership and innovation.

The venue for the in-person AWIEF Conference and AWIEF Awards ceremony is the Marriot Hotel Melrose Arch, Johannesburg, South Africa.

Registration is free and opportunities exist to join #AWIEF2021 as Sponsor or Virtual Exhibitor. To enquire on sponsorship packages and virtual exhibition, email: [email protected]

To register for the virtual conference and awards ceremony: https://bit.ly/AWIEF2021registration

Follow #AWIEF2021 on:
Website: https://www.awieforum.org/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/awieforum/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/awieforum
Twitter: https://twitter.com/awieforum

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa

Star Features

Money Matters with Nimi: Is There Art in your Investment Portfolio?

Tapshak Dakihas is Pushing the Boundaries of Musical Innovation | Find Out How

Individual Actions We Can Take To Mitigate The Risks of Climate Change

Ariyike Akinbobola: My Man – Excerpt From “The Cost of Our Lives”

#BNShareYourHustle: Nominate Your Fave SME for a FREE Post on BellaNaija
css.php