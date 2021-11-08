Connect with us

Here's Your Chance to Register for Africa Teens Summit 2021! See The Speakers

Catch up on the Vibrant 'Dia de los Muertos' Celebration Hosted by #VolcanTequilaLagos

Here's How You Can Register for the 7th Africa Women Innovation and Entrepreneurship Forum (AWIEF) Conference & Awards

All the Stunning Fashion Moments in the OPPO Reno Experience Studio at Lagos Fashion Week 2021

A Taste of Culture: Suzuki by CFAO treats Customers to an exquisite Halloween party

GAC Motors show support for Industrialization at the MAN-at-50 Anniversary Celebration

Get Ready for the 2021 Ghana Bloggers Summit Happening Next Month

#BNRSVP Events this Weekend

Wet, Wild & Wavy: Here's how the Les Damiers Lagos Launch Went Down

National Museum of African Art sets to present “24 Hours of the Smithsonian in Lagos”

Hey BNers,

Here is your invitation to be a part of the upcoming Africa Teens Summit 2021 happening in Accra, Ghana.

Africa Teens Summit is a gathering of the continent’s remarkable teenagers changing their community, the motherland continent and the world for good. It brings together the brightest teen inventors, innovators, advocates, entrepreneurs, entertainment personalities, sport and technology personalities to share ideas that will transform the continent of Africa positively. This was created to inspire, motivate and educate. It was founded by BellaNaija alumni Mercy Akamo.

This year’s theme is tagged ‘The Future We See‘ and this edition is slated to take place on the 11th of November, 2021 in Accra, Ghana both physically and virtually for people from around the world to be able to join.

The teen speakers for the day include:

Habibat Ogunbawo (Nigeria): Olympic Swimmer- @itshabibat

Stacey Fru (South Africa): Best Selling Author- @staceyfru

Zulaikha Patel (South Africa): Anti-Racism and Social Justice Activist- @zulaikhapatel_

Nakeeyat Dramani (Ghana): Award-Winning Poet- @nakeeyat

Michelle Nkamankeng (South Africa): Best Selling Author – @michelle_nkamankeng

Mimy Ashley (Uganda): Kid Model and Pageant Queen- @mimy.ashley

Rizvan Menu (Ethiopia): Professional Dancer- @rizvanmenu

Iyene Essien(Nigerian): Golfer- @iyene_essien

Other teen speakers this year include: Jana Amin (Egypt): Egyptian-American Activist- @janaamin03; Rania Harrara(Morocco): Community Builder and Gender Equality Advocate- @presidentrania; Michael Angelo(Ghana): Model Stylist and Event Planner- @michaelangelo1_2 M.C: Myster Pratt– @mysterpratt; and Workshop Host- Richmond Ekow Barnes: @ekowbarnes_

This Year’s Non-teen speakers are: Natalie Fort (Ghana); Media personality & Journalist- @realnathaliefort; Media personality and Journalist, Richmond Ekow Barnes (Ghana); Alfred Godwin Adhabeng (Ghana); Founder of School Farms- @alfredadjabeng

Furthermore, there will be workshops hosted by Project Management Institute (PMI), School Farms and Richmond Ekow Barnes while the event design decor will be organised by @theOccasionsHub and it will be hosted by Myster Pratt.

Kindly see the link to register here: https://bit.ly/ATSGhana

