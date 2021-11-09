A Hospitality Wonder! Check out the Sujimoto Residence Experience and its Exquisite Features

A Nigerian Short-let home that beats foreign standards? I never thought I would live to see it!

Location? Check.

Luxury? Check.

Excellent Customer Service? Check.

Too good to be true but still true!

To describe Sujimoto Residences in a modest term is virtually impossible, however, I will do my best to paint a picture of this hospitality wonder.

I am a business traveler always on the road from one trip to the other. On several occasions on my business trips to Lagos, I have encountered various types of short let homes: crooked, shitty staffed, overhyped, what-you-see-is-not-what-you-get, leaking houses; you name it, I’ve been in it, no exceptions. I’ve also been in good ones. You know, the ones that don’t have issues but are just regular and average and I still wasn’t satisfied with them.

I asked myself so many times, ‘will I ever see a short let that suits my taste? All the extravagance and style, will I ever have those?” I broached the subject with my friend and he laughed long and hard at me. I was puzzled. He asked me “Are you really a Lagos businessman?” I felt insulted and asked him what he meant by that. He replied, “There’s no serious business traveler in Lagos who is not well acquainted with Sujimoto Residences”.

“Su.. what?” I had never heard about that name before. “Don’t worry. I’ll send you their brochure. You’ll like what you see”.

He forwarded the document to me and the rest was history. To date, I have never patronized any other short let service. You may ask why. My apartment at Sujimoto Residence caters to my needs as a wife would.

As a business traveler, my most prominent need in a short let, is an office space. Unfortunately, this feature is absent in most if not all other short let homes in Lagos. In fact, prior to Sujimoto Residences, I was subjected to working on my bed or at the dining in these other short let homes – a complete nightmare!

Being at Sujimoto Residences reminded me of my stay at the Mandarin Hotel in London. Like that of the Mandarin, the service at Sujimoto Residence was personalized. On my first day, they had a Private Chauffeur pick me up from the airport, I was greeted by an actual ‘Corporate Maid’ on arrival who helped me settle down and get my things in place.

Then she told me I was to meet my own Private Chef, for my nutritional needs. Wow. Me? There were 24 hours of power and Wifi. My office space in the apartment was befitting for a Managing Director. It was even embellished with books for business minds. So thoughtful. After attending to the business of the day, I spent my evening soaking in a bath on a rooftop jacuzzi!

To mention all the amazing features of this unparalleled short let, I may have to write a book. Indeed, it is better seen than heard, the wonders of this single brand that has shaken and uprooted the mediocre foundations of short let homes in Nigeria, and built a solid one instead.

It’s fair to say, I am glued to Sujimoto Residence and there is no undoing that.

