‘Wear It All Luxury’ Boutique re-opens on November 14th

Fashion enthusiasts and lovers of all things trendy are in for a treat as Wear It All Luxury re-opens its high-end boutique in the Lekki suburbs after extensive reconstructing. Located at 38B, Fola Osibo Road, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos; the boutique has placed customers’ comfort and convenience at the core of its operations with its captivating renovated space.

With the large influx of dupes and poor designer imitations, many fear shopping locally for their luxury needs as the authenticity of the items tends to be a major concern for the shoppers. This leaves many with few alternatives other than shopping while away on holiday or racking up large international delivery fees and custom levies.

The Wear It All Luxury boutique hopes to remedy this trend by providing its customers with nothing but the very best authentic and exclusive pieces from Europe’s high-end labels. The consistency of this practice has resulted in the store’s growth not only in size and range of products but also in customer base to include notable personalities such as Davido, Pretty Mike, Timaya, and others.

Sodiq Babatunde Rufai, CEO, Wear It All Luxury, speaking on the new store remarks,

“Shopping Luxury in Nigeria should not be synonymous with stress, hassle and a general sense of mistrust. There is an art to selling luxury and I believe we can provide the same experience here locally.”

The renovated store promises to provide customers with the same luxurious look and feel as many of the upmarket stores people have become accustomed to overseas. The Wear It All brand speaks grandeur, pervasive quality, and luxury that can only come with years of practice, and now, it has the ambiance to match.

Stocking all of the biggest names in fashion, and with a personal shopping concierge service, shoppers are almost guaranteed to find something of interest. The redesigned space will be launched with a private shopping event on November 14th, 2021, where lovers of all things unique and exclusive will convene to preview the new collection of clothes and accessories. This event is strictly by invitation.

