BellaNaijaWeddings Weekly: Catch Up on All The Beautiful Features From This Week

Hey there, BellaNaija Weddings Fam!

Another weekend, another time to be merry. It’s been a beautiful week through and through and finally, Saturday is here. In our books, you know that means one thing – weddings! Nothing makes us as happy as love does. All the beauty and joy that love brings cannot be overemphasized and this week, like every other week, we’ve had many causes to celebrate it.

From breathtaking weddings to “aww-giving” pre-wedding photos and heart-melting love stories, trending videos, planning tips and wedding inspos, this week was super packed and if you missed anything, well don’t worry. We’ve got you covered! Here’s a rundown of all the beautiful features on www.bellanaijawedings.com this week. Click on each title link for more on each story.

Enjoy a fabulous weekend!

The #HoneyTai21 White Wedding Will Absolutely Make Your Day!

Love + Laughter + Colour = Oyinda & Taiwo’s Beautiful Trad!

We’re Taking in the Feels of Amanda & Jideofor’s Traditional Wedding in Owerri

It’s a Nigerian + Togolese Affair! See Funke & Aubin’s Beautiful Traditional Wedding Video

It’s #MWForever 21 After Winifred & Martin Had Their First Date in Church!

The Viral #BopDaddyChallenge Brought Kelechi & Martins Together!

Vanessa & Stephen Met at a Friend’s Birthday Party

Ola Replied to Dunni’s Instagram Story, Now It’s #DATadventure21!

Getting Hitched Soon? You Def Want to Pin This Alluring Beauty Look

Get Popping on Your Big Day With This Flawless Beauty Look

Edo Brides-to-be, Get in Here! This Timeless Beauty Look is For You

Dazzle in Gold on Your Trad With This Lustrous Asooke

Let These Dapper Groomsmen Bring Some Brightness to Your Day!

This Couple Will Have You Blushing With Their Sweet Wedding Prep Moment

This Couple’s Pre-wedding BTS Video Will Have You Blushing Hard!

This Beautiful Ghanaian Bride & Her Girls are Serving Shades of Beauty!

