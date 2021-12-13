Catch all the Feels of the #HoneyTai21 Trad & White Wedding!

Don’t you just love weddings? The joy that comes with seeing two hearts that beat as one, taking that big step into a lifetime commitment is simply incomparable and today, we’re big on that joy as we celebrate the beautiful Oyinda and her sweetheart, Tobi. The #HoneyTai21 couple is giving us so many things to love and drool over.

After their colourful traditional wedding, Oyinda and Taiwo took their love to the altar with a beautiful wedding ceremony. The beautiful display of culture at their trad has us spellbound and the energy went all the way up into their white wedding. Oyinda and Taiwo are evidently head over heels in love and every single moment of their beautiful wedding showed us just that. Their pre-wedding shoot and love story will also have you smiling from ear to ear. If you missed it, you can catch up here.

Enjoy the #HoneyTai21 wedding photos below.

Enjoy Oyinda and Taiwo’s beautiful traditional wedding photos here.

Credits

Traditional Engagement

Bride: @oyin0

Planner: @bankysuevents

Makeup: @oteniaramakeovers

Gele: @me_tee_gele | @smilescreation

Fabric: @nothingbuhfabrics

Bride’s outfits: @marveeofficial | @sheyeoladejo

Photography: @poshclick

White Wedding

Bride: @oyin0

Planner: @bankysuevents

Makeup: @beautyandthebeholdermakeovers

Hair: @adefunkee

Wedding dress, reception & after-party: @xtrabrideslagos

Photography: @poshclick | @august55media