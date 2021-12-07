Connect with us

Advertisement

Movies & TV

Chidinma Okeibe, Damola Johnson, Odedina Damilola Make "Gulder Ultimate Search: The Age Of Craftsmanship" Top 5

Movies & TV

"Chief Daddy 2: Going For Broke" will be on Netflix This New Year!

BN TV Movies & TV

The Sarunmis discuss Role Play in Episode 4 of "Therapy" Season 2 starring Falz & Toke Makinwa

BN TV Movies & TV

Lola Gives David Another Chance in Episode 9 of “Money.Men.Marriage” starring Toni Tones, A’rese & Adebukola Oladipupo

Movies & TV Nollywood

Joke Silva will Play Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti in Forthcoming Biopic "Funmilayo: The Lioness of Lisabi"

Events Movies & TV Music News Scoop

#BNWeekInReview: Savour the Trending Stories on BellaNaija This Week

BN TV Movies & TV

Keep Up with the Twists & Turns in Episode 8 of “Our Best Friend’s Wedding” Season 2

Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop Style

Arese Ugwu, Isoken Ogiemwonyi, Jola Ayeye talk to GQ South Africa about "The Smart Money Woman" TV Series

BN TV Comedy Movies & TV Music Nollywood

House Of Ajebo, Wizkid & Tems' "Essence" & KieKie TV Make YouTube's Top Ten List for 2021

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Watch the Trailer for Netflix & Kunle Afolayan's Upcoming Film "Naija Christmas"

Movies & TV

Chidinma Okeibe, Damola Johnson, Odedina Damilola Make “Gulder Ultimate Search: The Age Of Craftsmanship” Top 5

Published

1 hour ago

 on

Four more contestants — Jennifer Goodness Okorie, Tosin Michael Emiola, Solomon Iliya Yankari and Esitima Francis Edem — have been evicted from the “Gulder Ultimate Search: The Age Of Craftsmanship” leaving the top 5 contestants to round off the survival reality show.

The “Gulder Ultimate Search: The Age Of Craftsmanship” top five contestants are Odedina Damilola, Rachael Omokhafe Bello, Odudu Ime Otu, Chidinma Okeibe and Damola Johnson.

Hosted by Toke Makinwa with GUS alumnus Kunle Remi, the season began on the 16th of October with 18 contestants grouped into Clan Irin, Clan Amo and Clan Iroko, to compete against themselves and nature in quest of a secret treasure that would offer immediate fame and wealth to the last person standing.

Catch up on the last four episodes below.

Watch episode 13:

Episode 14

Episode 15:

Episode 16:

Related Topics:

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa

Star Features

Slum2School Africa is Hosting the Tenth Edition of “Christmas In A Box” – the Largest Christmas Tour in Nigeria

Rita Chidinma: No Parent Should Have to Deal With the Pain of Losing A Child

BN Prose: Yellow Roses by Titilayo Olurin

#JusticeForSylvester: Everyone Needs to Take a Strong Stand against Bullying. Everyone!

Mfonobong Inyang: The Menace of a Mephibosheth Mentality
css.php