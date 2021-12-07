Connect with us

Advertisement

Movies & TV

"Chief Daddy 2: Going For Broke" will be on Netflix This New Year!

Movies & TV

Chidinma Okeibe, Damola Johnson, Odedina Damilola Make "Gulder Ultimate Search: The Age Of Craftsmanship" Top 5

BN TV Movies & TV

The Sarunmis discuss Role Play in Episode 4 of "Therapy" Season 2 starring Falz & Toke Makinwa

BN TV Movies & TV

Lola Gives David Another Chance in Episode 9 of “Money.Men.Marriage” starring Toni Tones, A’rese & Adebukola Oladipupo

Movies & TV Nollywood

Joke Silva will Play Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti in Forthcoming Biopic "Funmilayo: The Lioness of Lisabi"

Events Movies & TV Music News Scoop

#BNWeekInReview: Savour the Trending Stories on BellaNaija This Week

BN TV Movies & TV

Keep Up with the Twists & Turns in Episode 8 of “Our Best Friend’s Wedding” Season 2

Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop Style

Arese Ugwu, Isoken Ogiemwonyi, Jola Ayeye talk to GQ South Africa about "The Smart Money Woman" TV Series

BN TV Comedy Movies & TV Music Nollywood

House Of Ajebo, Wizkid & Tems' "Essence" & KieKie TV Make YouTube's Top Ten List for 2021

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Watch the Trailer for Netflix & Kunle Afolayan's Upcoming Film "Naija Christmas"

Movies & TV

“Chief Daddy 2: Going For Broke” will be on Netflix This New Year!

Published

2 mins ago

 on

The Beecrofts are returning with more family drama, more secrets, more laughs and even more fun and entertainment in “Chief Daddy 2: Going For Broke” this New Year!

Ebonylife Films has revealed that the much-awaited sequel to the blockbuster movie “Chief Daddy” is coming exclusively to Netflix on the 1st of January 2022.

The comedy-drama which took us behind the scenes and wrapped up filming six months ago was directed by ace filmmaker Niyi Akinmolayan and produced by Ebonylife CEO Mo Abudu.

Like “Chief Daddy“, the sequel stars so many Nollywood faves like Funke Akindele-Bello, Shaffy Bello, Kate Henshaw, Joke Silva, Rachael Oniga, Ini Edo, Patience Ozokwo, Nkem Owoh, Beverly Osu, Beverly Naya, Falz, Linda Ejiofor-Suleiman, Broda Shaggi, Zainab Balogun, Chigul, Mawuli Gavor, Dakore Egbuson-Akande, Rahama Sadau and Nedu Wazobia.

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa

Star Features

Slum2School Africa is Hosting the Tenth Edition of “Christmas In A Box” – the Largest Christmas Tour in Nigeria

Rita Chidinma: No Parent Should Have to Deal With the Pain of Losing A Child

BN Prose: Yellow Roses by Titilayo Olurin

#JusticeForSylvester: Everyone Needs to Take a Strong Stand against Bullying. Everyone!

Mfonobong Inyang: The Menace of a Mephibosheth Mentality
css.php