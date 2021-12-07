“Chief Daddy 2: Going For Broke” will be on Netflix This New Year!

The Beecrofts are returning with more family drama, more secrets, more laughs and even more fun and entertainment in “Chief Daddy 2: Going For Broke” this New Year!

Ebonylife Films has revealed that the much-awaited sequel to the blockbuster movie “Chief Daddy” is coming exclusively to Netflix on the 1st of January 2022.

The comedy-drama which took us behind the scenes and wrapped up filming six months ago was directed by ace filmmaker Niyi Akinmolayan and produced by Ebonylife CEO Mo Abudu.

Like “Chief Daddy“, the sequel stars so many Nollywood faves like Funke Akindele-Bello, Shaffy Bello, Kate Henshaw, Joke Silva, Rachael Oniga, Ini Edo, Patience Ozokwo, Nkem Owoh, Beverly Osu, Beverly Naya, Falz, Linda Ejiofor-Suleiman, Broda Shaggi, Zainab Balogun, Chigul, Mawuli Gavor, Dakore Egbuson-Akande, Rahama Sadau and Nedu Wazobia.