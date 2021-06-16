It’s Officially a Wrap on “Chief Daddy 2” & It’s Coming to You Exclusively on Netflix

Connect with us

Published

3 hours ago

 on

 

CEO of Ebonylife Films Mo Abudu says it’s now officially a wrap on the set of her 2018 movie sequel “Chief Daddy 2“.

The film producer and media entrepreneur shared photos of some of the movie’s cast and crew members on Tuesday, 15th June and captioning them, she wrote:

Good morning beautiful people ❤️❤️❤️

Sharing a few pictures with you from Chief Daddy 2 set in Dubai and the wrap dinner, hosted by Dubai Tourism. Well it’s now officially a wrap on Chief Daddy 2, from Lagos to Dubai with love ❤️❤️💃💃.

I would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone that has been involved in the making of Chief Daddy 2 – our writers, our super star studded cast, our darling of a director, our producers, our DOP, our super duper crew in Lagos and Dubai and last but not least, my thanks and appreciation to Dubai Tourism for partnering with us on the Dubai leg of Chief Daddy 2.  @kalanne_fubara, thank you my dear friend and sister❤️❤️❤️ and my thanks to you dear Charmaine and Salim 😍. Such an amazing team to work with 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾

Now, 😊😊😊 I have had the benefit of seeing the rushes from the Lagos and Dubai shoots. 💃💃💃 I can only say that you are all in for a real treat, when this project hits Netflix. ❤️❤️

Mo also quoted the movie’s director Niyi Akinmolayan, who said “this is the most beautiful film I have ever made”. “So watch out everyone!!! Chief Daddy 2 is coming to you exclusively on Netflix.”

Like “Chief Daddy“, the sequel stars so many Nollywood faves like Funke Akindele-Bello, Shaffy Bello, Kate Henshaw, Joke Silva, Rachael Oniga, Ini Edo, Patience Ozokwo, Nkem Owoh, Beverly Osu, Beverly Naya, Falz, Linda Ejiofor-Suleiman, Broda Shaggi, Zainab Balogun, Chigul, Mawuli Gavor, Dakore Egbuson-Akande and Nedu Wazobia.

Photo Credit: @moabudu

