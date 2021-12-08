Movies & TV
Meet The All-Star Cast of Play Network Studios’ Forthcoming Classic Remake “Aki and Paw Paw”
Play Network Studios is set to release the highly anticipated remake of the Nollywood classic movie “Aki and Paw Paw” on the 17th of December.
After sharing behind-the-scene shots and a teaser to aid your anticipation, Play Network has revealed its cast members and we’ve got them right here for you.
Produced by Chris Odeh and directed by Biodun Stephen, the film also features a talented cast of Toyin Abraham Ajeyemi, Uti Nwachukwu, Stan Nze, Blessing Jessica Obasi, Chioma Okafor, Anita Asuoha (Real Warri Pikin), Juliet Ibrahim, Charles Inojie, Amechi Muonagor, Francis Sule, to mention a few.
Check out the all-star cast below:
Osita Iheme as PawPaw
Chinedu Ikedieze as Aki
Anita Osuoha as Avwenayerin
Chioma Okafor as Samantha
Stan Nze as Donald
Amaechi Muonagor as Mbakwe
Uti Nwachukwu as Panshak
Toyin Abraham as Mama Nkiru
Beverly Osu as Demide
Stanley Chibunna as Ebuka
Michael Amanesi as Driver
Blessing Obasi as Oluchi
Hanks Anuku as Chief Priest
Francis Sule as Raoul