Meet The All-Star Cast of Play Network Studios’ Forthcoming Classic Remake “Aki and Paw Paw”

Movies & TV

Published

5 hours ago

 on

Play Network Studios is set to release the highly anticipated remake of the Nollywood classic movie “Aki and Paw Paw” on the 17th of December.

After sharing behind-the-scene shots and a teaser to aid your anticipation, Play Network has revealed its cast members and we’ve got them right here for you.

Produced by Chris Odeh and directed by Biodun Stephen, the film also features a talented cast of Toyin Abraham Ajeyemi, Uti Nwachukwu, Stan Nze, Blessing Jessica Obasi, Chioma Okafor, Anita Asuoha (Real Warri Pikin), Juliet Ibrahim, Charles Inojie, Amechi Muonagor, Francis Sule, to mention a few.

Check out the all-star cast below:

Osita Iheme as PawPaw

Chinedu Ikedieze as Aki

Anita Osuoha as Avwenayerin

Chioma Okafor as Samantha

Stan Nze as Donald

Amaechi Muonagor as Mbakwe

Uti Nwachukwu as Panshak

Toyin Abraham as Mama Nkiru

Beverly Osu as Demide

Stanley Chibunna as Ebuka

Michael Amanesi as Driver

Blessing Obasi as Oluchi

Hanks Anuku as Chief Priest

Francis Sule as Raoul

