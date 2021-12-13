New Video: Lilcherry feat. Oladips – Brother

Nigerian singer and songwriter, Lilcherry aka Mohammed Haruna Atiah finally share the official music video for his Oladips-assisted record dubbed “Brother“, off his debut extended play project christened, “C.H.E.R.R.Y“, a tape inspired by life experiences, fears, courage, love, joy, pain, betrayal, and philosophy of his journey towards climbing the top of the food chain.

The body of work houses 6 records, featuring, Oladips and Zaman, production, mixing and mastering credits to, Jakim_soundandme and Kasyfire.

The video was directed by Ozait Elldder.

Watch the video below: