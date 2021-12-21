Connect with us

Boomplay x Merlin announce Licencing Agreement Expansion

Urbanvibes London Stacks up a Partnership with Saskay for 2022 Footwear Campaign

Access Bank rewards Customers with mouth-watering gifts in its 12 days of Christmas Campaign

Kreglex Productions Kickstarts the Festive Season with a Christmas Giveaway

Music Meets Runway Africa returns for a Private Exclusive Event after 5 Years

Ibom Icon Hotel and Golf Resort has these 5 Fun Things for You to do this Christmas 

Yaaaay! Davido joins PUMA as a Global Brand Ambassador

PinkBerry's Sweet Passion Flavour aims to Pump your Spirit for the Festive Season

Amazon Prime Video closes a Multi-year Licensing agreement with Inkblot Studios

The WIFTI Summit Set to hold in 2022 in Nigeria as Ascend Studios Foundation partners with the Ooni of Ife, Swedish Embassy Nigeria, ViacomCBS Africa & The YD Company

Boomplay, one of Africas leading music streaming service and Merlin, the independents digital music licensing partner, today, announced an expansion of their licensing agreement that will extend the availability of Merlin membersmusic catalogue to 47 additional countries in Africa.

In 2019, Merlin signed a licensing deal covering 11 countries with Boomplay, which now has over 60 million Monthly Active Users and boasts a rich and expansive catalogue of over 65 million tracks, housing the most extensive catalogue of African content globally. The expansion of Boomplays licensing deal with Merlin will give millions more African music lovers across the continent access to the best local and international music from Merlin membersincredibly diverse catalogues.

Boomplay has been at the forefront of helping the African music industry unlock its full potential by securing successful partnerships with the worlds largest labels and distributors, actively supporting artists through various promotions and sponsorships, amongst others, and facilitating collaborations that aim to ease data costs for music lovers in Africa.

This expansion, along with Boomplays recent partnership with Billboard that enlists Boomplays streams as part of the data that informs the prestigious Billboard Charts, reaffirms their commitment to ensuring African music is heard worldwide.

This licensing expansion also emphasizes Merlins commitment to drive new value for its members, including access to new audiences across Africa, while offering a richer music experience for Boomplay users.

Boomplays Director of Content & Strategy, Phil Choi, said

As our user base and service grows rapidly across the continent, its important that we have the right partners to continue on this journey with us, and to grow and support the local music industry. As the world leader in independent music rights, were delighted that Merlin shares the same vision as us and together with Boomplays advantages in the digital music sector and Merlins top-quality catalogue of songs, we can look forward to a striving music eco-system for many years to come.

Charlie Lexton, Merlins COO, added,

Through this expanded partnership, Boomplay users from the newly opened territories can now access Merlin membersextensive catalogue of homegrown and international music across all types of genres and an array of languages. We are excited to see Boomplay grow their reach and offer their service to new users across Africa.

About Boomplay

Boomplay is a music streaming service provided by TranssnetMusic. The company has regional offices in Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, Tanzania, Cote dIvoire and Cameroon.

The service is available globally on mobile through the Google Play Store for Android, App Store for iOS and on the web via www.boomplay.com Boomplay has over 60 million Monthly Active Users (MAUs), with a catalogue of over 65 million songs.

About Merlin

Merlin provides independents the means to own their future. Merlin is a member led, music focused organization providing digital music licensing for independents across the globe.
Members benefit from Merlins premium deals, but work directly with key digital partners. Our membership consists of independent labels, distributors, and other rights-holders, representing tens of thousands of labels and hundreds of thousands of artists from every country in the world. Merlin works collaboratively with our digital partners, delivers value back to those digital partners, and seeks to drive other incremental benefits to our members.

Merlin has resources in London, New York, North Carolina, the Netherlands, and Tokyo.

Find out more at www.merlinnetwork.org

For more information

For Merlin: Dawn Kamerling

[email protected]

For Boomplay:

/ Artiste & Media Relations

[email protected]

