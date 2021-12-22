Coca-Cola encourages Nigerians to embrace Unity with Thoughtful Wall Murals

End-of-year celebrations in Nigeria always come with a lot of excitement and reflection and every year, Coca-Cola Nigeria finds ways to celebrate the occasion elaborately. This year is no different. The company has unveiled beautiful wall murals at different strategic sites across the country as a way to embolden Nigerians to embrace unity and a sense of community and to celebrate their resilience, following a difficult year.

In a year mired by many challenges, Coca-Cola is encouraging Nigerians to embrace each other like never before, stating that our unity and bond this year is worth celebrating. The murals captivate the viewer at first glance. Upon a closer look, each one depicts or portrays our togetherness, irrespective of our history, culture, and creed.

The project is an exciting way to encourage Nigerians to focus on reflecting on the bright spots peppered throughout this year, the most important one being our zeal to be united, despite individual and group differences.

In order to bring these unique paintings to life, Coca-Cola Nigeria collaborated with several local and international artists who represent some of Nigeria’s most skillful muralists and graffiti artists. They include acclaimed Ayoola Gbolahan, whose work ”Blue Woman” is revered internationally; Kingsley Effiong, popularly known for graffiti art in Port Harcourt; and Perpetual Cyril, a budding artist in Enugu.

Through the hardship occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic among other happenings, millions of Nigerians have had to band together, look out for each other, and emerge stronger from the challenges, and this also ties into the company’s Christmas message this year featuring uplifting messages of unity and joy.

With the murals spread across different target locations in Oyo, Rivers, and Enugu, Coca-Cola Nigeria will be hoping that it can give Nigerians in these places a meaningful message to hold on to this year, and in the next.

Watch the short documentary below:

