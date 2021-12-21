Connect with us

Promotions

Urbanvibes London Stacks up a Partnership with Saskay for 2022 Footwear Campaign

Promotions

Boomplay x Merlin announce Licencing Agreement Expansion

Promotions

Access Bank rewards Customers with mouth-watering gifts in its 12 days of Christmas Campaign

Promotions

Kreglex Productions Kickstarts the Festive Season with a Christmas Giveaway

Events Promotions

Music Meets Runway Africa returns for a Private Exclusive Event after 5 Years

Promotions

Ibom Icon Hotel and Golf Resort has these 5 Fun Things for You to do this Christmas 

Promotions

Yaaaay! Davido joins PUMA as a Global Brand Ambassador

Promotions

PinkBerry's Sweet Passion Flavour aims to Pump your Spirit for the Festive Season

Promotions

Amazon Prime Video closes a Multi-year Licensing agreement with Inkblot Studios

Promotions

The WIFTI Summit Set to hold in 2022 in Nigeria as Ascend Studios Foundation partners with the Ooni of Ife, Swedish Embassy Nigeria, ViacomCBS Africa & The YD Company

Promotions

Urbanvibes London Stacks up a Partnership with Saskay for 2022 Footwear Campaign

Published

2 hours ago

 on

When it comes to affordable and quality footwear, Urbanvibes London has always been leading the charge to revolutionize the fashion industry in Nigeria through accessible, renowned brands known in the US and UK.

With 2022 around the corner, and with so much in store for the fashion industry at large, Urbanvibes London has secured their spot as a brand to look out for with another star-studded collaboration that partners them with Saskay, one of the household names from the latest season of Big Brother Nigeria

What this partnership entails is both of them working together to deliver magic and quality to the closet of the average Nigerian woman who desires footwear that is not just stylish but durable. 

Why did Urbanvibes London select Saskay after a successful venture with other celebrities such as Dorathy, and a few others? Well, Saskay, according to an official press release from the brand, is the perfect embodiment of magic and quality. She exudes elegance and class which is at the forefront of what the brand seeks to represent. With her in their arsenal, they will surely reach a wider audience of women who are ready to take their shoe game to the next level in the new year.

 

Sponsored Content

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa

Star Features

#BN2021Epilogues: Andrew Had No Expectations of 2021 but God Re-Engineered His Life

#BN2021Epilogues: Ayobami Oyewumi’s 2021 Started With a Bang!

#BN2021Epilogues: Mfonobong Inyang’s 2021 Has Been Wild But He Maintained Beauty

And the Winner Is… | #BNShareYourHustle: Nominate Your Fave SME for a FREE Post on BellaNaija

Ariyike Akinbobola: Open Door – Excerpt From “The Cost of Our Lives”
css.php