New Music: Dopsy Flow – More

6 hours ago

The airwaves simmer with varying tunes from all Afro music artists in Nigeria, and Dopsy Flow a talented Nigerian Afro Popstar is not sitting this one out.

He is affiliated with the Africunia record label, a prestigious musical label set to bring out the best from Nigerian and African music in general. Since his signing earlier this year, Dopsy Flow has already been making lots of moves towards proving his salt in the game, and we are about to find out just how sweet those moves turn out for him. So to all Afro-pop music lovers out there, stay tuned for the next single to hit the airwaves in a few weeks.

Dopsy Flow originally known as Atobaru Adedolapo Adam before his music career is a Lagos-born and bred talented Nigerian singer, songwriter, and producer with both local and international collaborations marking his name as part of the future stars of the Nigerian music industry. And with his recent move, this year into Africunia Record label as our very first musical artist Dopsy Flow is releasing just in a matter of few weeks his new EP, a love afro infused single tagged “More”.

A sensational, mind-blowing song that is sure to leave listeners firm on their repeat button should it hit the airwaves any time soon. Well, sit tight, because it’s not our plan to make you wait.

Get on Digital Stores here.

Listen to the track below:

