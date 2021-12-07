BN TV
Keep Up with Sisi Yemmie’s Vlogmas for Christmas Decor Ideas & Meal Inspiration
Catch up on episodes 2, 3, 4 and 5 of lifestyle blogger Sisi Yemmie‘s Christmas vlogs, also known as vlogmas for all that she and her family have been up to this festive season.
Enjoy!
Day 2: Seasonal business idea, shopping for Christmas decors.
Day 3: Market runs and simple weekend meal prep.
Day 4: Meeting with subscribers + more shopping.
Day 5: Meal inspiration for Christmas! – Jollof rice, air fried chicken, fried plantains and crispy calamari.