Keep Up with Sisi Yemmie’s Vlogmas for Christmas Decor Ideas & Meal Inspiration

Catch up on episodes 2, 3, 4 and 5 of lifestyle blogger Sisi Yemmie‘s Christmas vlogs, also known as vlogmas for all that she and her family have been up to this festive season.

Enjoy!

Day 2: Seasonal business idea, shopping for Christmas decors.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Day 3: Market runs and simple weekend meal prep.

Day 4: Meeting with subscribers + more shopping.

Day 5: Meal inspiration for Christmas! – Jollof rice, air fried chicken, fried plantains and crispy calamari.