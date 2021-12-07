Connect with us

Keep Up with Sisi Yemmie’s Vlogmas for Christmas Decor Ideas & Meal Inspiration

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Catch up on episodes 2, 3, 4 and 5 of lifestyle blogger Sisi Yemmie‘s Christmas vlogs, also known as vlogmas for all that she and her family have been up to this festive season.

Enjoy!

Day 2: Seasonal business idea, shopping for Christmas decors.

 

Day 3: Market runs and simple weekend meal prep.

Day 4: Meeting with subscribers + more shopping.

Day 5: Meal inspiration for Christmas! – Jollof rice, air fried chicken, fried plantains and crispy calamari.

