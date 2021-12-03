The Macallan and Bungalows hosted an Exclusive Food / Whisky Pairing Experience | See Photos

Staying true to its promise to always create unique experiences for its consumers in Nigeria, The Macallan recently held an exclusive food and whisky tasting session at one of Lagos’ upscale restaurants, Bungalows. You already know that wherever and whenever there is an experience with The Macallan, it is guaranteed to be an exclusive and luxurious affair. The event was hosted by the lead brand ambassador in Nigeria, Motunrayo Abiona who graciously bragged about what makes The Macallan a special breed and the most ultra-premium whisky brand in the world.

Guests at the event including Kelechi Amadi-Obi, Omowunmi Akinnifesi, Innocent C. Ike, were treated to a luxurious gastronomic experience, beautiful music, and ambience, and most importantly, the rich aroma and unmatched taste of The Macallan.

Bungalows restaurant’s CEO, Alfonse Karam thanked The Macallan for the partnership and an opportunity to host the event.

‘The Macallan is a flagship brand, and it is a privilege to have the opportunity to come together and give our client this kind of memorable experience’. “We are committed to hosting some more of these sessions with our customers over the next couple of months. Be rest assured that The Macallan is a very creative brand that will consistently beat your expectation because every event is a completely different experience from others”, Mo added.

Watch Full event Here

Sponsored Content