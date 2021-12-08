Connect with us

Advertisement

Style

Check Out The Super Chic Workwear Looks This Week | Edition 102

Style

Here’s How to Amp Up Your Style This Week, Thanks Adaeze Aduaka

Style

ADM Projects' New Collection Is a Must See!

Style

MANELL Merges Nature & Contemporary Trends For An Exceptional SS22 Collection

Style

Gorgeous! TwentySix’s New Collection Has to Be Seen To Be Believed

Style

Odio Mimonet Just Released Its SS22 Collection And Every Outfit Is On Our Wishlist!

Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop Style

Arese Ugwu, Isoken Ogiemwonyi, Jola Ayeye talk to GQ South Africa about "The Smart Money Woman" TV Series

Style

#WorkWearFashion: How to Look Chic to Work | Issue 101

Style

We’re Calling It – Fashion Girls Will Be Wearing Ohlanna bu Zikora's Debut Collection On Repeat

Style

Crop to Fabric: Zara Odu was Sustainably Fashionable at the #BNSxSUNLIGHT Gathering

Style

Check Out The Super Chic Workwear Looks This Week | Edition 102

Published

4 hours ago

 on

This edition features interesting outfits and looks for every woman regardless of personal style. In this edition, you’ll find all the style inspo needed for you to turn up at your office looking stylish and to stand out in the best ways possible. With style inspiration from our favourite celebrities and real-life career women, let us inspire your style!

This is the BNStyle Workwear Series – your weekly fix of workwear fashion. Check on real career women with real style below. Consider this your guide to navigating chic, workwear style whenever, wherever.

For more workwear inspiration on Instagram, tap that Follow button @BellaNaijaStyle 

Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com to stay up to date with the latest in African Fashion and lifestyle

Related Topics:

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now! Connect with us! Send an email: [email protected] Follow us on Instagram: @bellanaijastyle

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa

Star Features

Ariyike Akinbobola: Two Losses – Excerpt From “The Cost of Our Lives”

#BNShareYourHustle: Nominate Your Fave SME for a FREE Post on BellaNaija

Slum2School Africa is Hosting the Tenth Edition of “Christmas In A Box” – the Largest Christmas Tour in Nigeria

Rita Chidinma: No Parent Should Have to Deal With the Pain of Losing A Child

BN Prose: Yellow Roses by Titilayo Olurin
css.php