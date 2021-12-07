Connect with us

Here’s How to Amp Up Your Style This Week, Thanks Adaeze Aduaka

5 hours ago

Tv Presenter, Event Host and Model Adaeze Aduaka is one fashionista who has continued to showcase her love for beauty and style through her outfits. Adaeze’s chic, effortless style makes her an ideal spotlight for this week’s style inspiration.

From gorgeous gowns and prints to stylish sets and dainty jewellery, join us as we explore Adaeze’s style through these seven carefully selected looks.

Monday

Step into the week in a vibrant workwear piece like this one. When you look good, you feel good.

Tuesday

We are firm believers that a black dress is the most versatile piece in a woman’s wardrobebut that doesn’t mean it has to be boring. Look for interesting takes on the style and team with white for a balanced touch.

Wednesday

There are few prints more timeless than the houndstooth. Embrace it in a two-piece like just like Adaeze.

Thursday

A look that can transition from work to happy hour cocktails is a win-win!

Friday

There’s no better way to welcome the weekend than in a chic animal print dress.

Saturday

Step out in high fashion for date night. Remember to always add a pop of colour for that extra oomph!

Sunday

Nothing says chic weekend style like an easy-breezy two-piece.

