New Video: Tiwa Savage feat. Amaarae – Tales By Moonlight



The music video of “Tales by Moonlight” is finally out and it does justice to the lyrics by Tiwa Savage and Ghanaian sensation, Amaarae. It begins with a clubbing atmosphere with dancers on poles, a bartender and people sipping their drinks. Then it introduces a dash of the 80s, depicted by Afro hairstyles, outfits including a white 1983 Ford Crown.

“Tales by Moonlight” is the lead single off Tiwa’s 5-track EP “Water & Garri“. The video is directed by Meji Alabi.