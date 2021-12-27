All The Style Inspo You Need This Week, Courtesy Tomi Awoyemi

This week’s style muse is Nigerian lawyer, content creator and fashion influencer Tomi Awoyemi.

The fashionista brings her best foot forward in bright colours, monochrome ensembles, chic pieces, and patterns that ultimately create a beautiful Instagram feed. One thing is for sure, Tomi is not afraid to stand out and show off her unique style.

Tomi is your go-to girl if you are looking to step up your fashion game this week. Scroll down for a new dose of the week in style.

Monday:

A silk shirt is a perfect mix between formal and casual, and that’s the vibe to cure your Monday blues.

Tuesday:

Now that you’ve made it past “Monday Blues,” This look is a treat for the eyes, and matching elements help tie the whole ensemble together.

Wednesday:

On Wednesdays, #BellaStylistas rock pink!

Thursday:

We call it a win-win outfit if it takes you from a board meeting at 3 pm to happy hour cocktails at 6 pm.

Friday:

A chic two-piece is a perfect look to end the week, and it’s also a stylish must-have staple

Saturday:

Attend a holiday party in an all-red look and win all the accolades

Sunday:

This look is perfect for Sunday brunch with the girls

