All The Style Inspo You Need This Week, Courtesy Tomi Awoyemi

Stunning! Tems is the Cover Girl on the Latest The Sunday Times Style Magazine

Veuve Clicquot hosted Lifestyle Influencers, Content Creators & Public Figures to an Exclusive Style Brunch

See This Week’s Chic Workwear Looks | Edition 104

Wadada Clothing's Silk Shirt Collection is Perfect for The Holiday Season

Olivia Arukwe’s Fashion Moments Will Jazz Up Your Style This Week!

Bertha Amuga’s Holiday Collection Has All The Outfits You’ll Need This Christmas

You Have to See the New Pere x Yomi Casual Holiday Collection STAT!

See How Style Stars Are Rocking Red Looks this Season on #BellaStylista: Issue 174

#WorkWearFashion: Your Ultimate Guide to Super Chic Workwear Looks: Issue 103

Published

4 hours ago

 on

This week’s style muse is Nigerian lawyer, content creator and fashion influencer Tomi Awoyemi.

The fashionista brings her best foot forward in bright colours, monochrome ensembles, chic pieces, and patterns that ultimately create a beautiful Instagram feed. One thing is for sure, Tomi is not afraid to stand out and show off her unique style.

Tomi is your go-to girl if you are looking to step up your fashion game this week. Scroll down for a new dose of the week in style.

Monday:

A silk shirt is a perfect mix between formal and casual, and that’s the vibe to cure your Monday blues.

Tuesday:

Now that you’ve made it past “Monday Blues,” This look is a treat for the eyes, and matching elements help tie the whole ensemble together. 

Wednesday:

On Wednesdays, #BellaStylistas rock pink! 

Thursday:

We call it a win-win outfit if it takes you from a board meeting at 3 pm to happy hour cocktails at 6 pm.

Friday:

A chic two-piece is a perfect look to end the week, and it’s also a stylish must-have staple

Saturday:

Attend a holiday party in an all-red look and win all the accolades

Sunday:

This look is perfect for Sunday brunch with the girls

 

