Dakore Egbuson-Akande is a Sight to Behold On TheWill Downtown’s Christmas Cover!

Nigerian actress Dakore Egbuson-Akande is the cover star for TheWill Downtown‘s Christmas issue! The actor discusses her marriage – the rumoured divorce, family, her return to the silver screen, and a new movie that she co-executive produces titled Blaqout.

Dakore looks as radiant as ever on the cover, rocking a stunning strapless black and gold dress featuring a plunging neckline, designed by First Lady Ng. For beauty, Dakore opts for short hair with ombre highlights and a subtle makeup look.

Read excerpts from the interview below.

On her return to the silver screen

It wasn’t easy because when I came back in, people didn’t believe that I needed to work. I guess for the fact that in their mind, I married into a rich family. Which is what society does, you know. It has a way of putting stuff on you that is not even about you, it is about their expectations. So I had to prove to them that this is what I do for a living, this is what I deserve to be paid for. But in the early days, I couldn’t really talk much about that; I just had to show that I really wanted to be back at work. I had to shoot six films, the first one was Journey to Self and then eventually got a role in Fifty. Fifty became a hit and everything changed.

On her new project

I’m in post-production now; we finished principal photography this past November 2021. I had a stellar cast. I had Gideon Okeke, my brother Timini, Tina Mba, Jim Iyke, Femi Branch, Ikechukwu and about five new talents you’ve never seen before because I feel like that’s also what we need to be doing, to give other actors a chance to shine and they’ve all shone in this film. Seyi Babatope directs it. It should be good to go by Easter 2022.

On her Christmas family traditions

Every 1st of December, we have our tree up. We had some additional decorations a few days ago. So it’s like a Christmas wonderland in the house right now. Christmas day is always awesome – we come down, open the presents, and of course, my daughters are so effervescent and the energy in the house is always so amazing. We definitely love Christmas and we share it with family. My extended family comes, my mum, my siblings, so we are always in each other’s houses, making merry and enjoying each other’s company. Christmas is really good and I think having kids has deepened my appreciation for Christmas, and it is exciting.

Click here for the full cover story on TheWill Downtown Magazine.

