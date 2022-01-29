Meet the Top 20 Finalists Competing at Future Face Africa’s Grand Finale

After a thorough vetting process, 20 models have been selected as finalists to compete at Future Face Africa‘s grand finale, which takes place at Eko Hotels & Suites on Sunday, the 30th of January 2022.

This maiden competition proves to be a remarkable one as models from eight African countries plus thousands of digital applications worldwide compete for a chance to win the title of Africa’s next future face. Two winners will emerge from the 20 finalists. They will each receive a two-year international modelling contract with a top international modelling agency, as well as a cash prize of five thousand dollars.

The FFA project is spearheaded by none other than Elizabeth Isiorho, a pioneer in the African modelling industry and the founder of Beth Model Management Africa, Africa’s largest modelling agency, and the organisation behind Future Face Africa. Over the past 17 years, Beth Model Management has served as an industry pacesetter, helping to launch the careers of dozens of internationally placed models, and has cultivated some of the best talents in the industry, such as Mayowa Nicholas and Davidson Obennebo.

FFA will be equipping selected models with the knowledge and skills to achieve international success and to have long-lasting careers in a very competitive industry. Models participating in the FFA will have the chance to change their lives forever through a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

Here are the 20 FFA finalists (divided into male and female categories) competing at the grand finale:

Ana Campos

Ebiere Macaulay

Winifred Esi Sam

Eleanor Musangi

Juliana T Rugumisa

Kimberly Martha Amanya Ngabirano

Blessing Endurance

Nze Sandra chinecherem

Lerah James

Oluchi Diamonds

Nziza Ken

Eneh Michael

Akinsiku Chukwuka David

Awoliyi Mayowa

Ohanado Ikechukwu

Alokpesi Frank

Okonkwo Sunday Chibueze

Echetama Wilson Elochukwu

Dike Alex Emmanuel chinweotito

