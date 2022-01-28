Connect with us

Style

Don't Miss Future Face Africa’s Grand Finale This Weekend

Style

See How Style Stars Are Rocking Green Looks this Week on #BellaStylista: Issue 178

Style

#WorkWearFashion: Your Ultimate Guide to Chic Workwear Looks: Issue 109

Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop Style

Toke Makinwa, Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde & Ifan Michael chat with GQ South Africa about Upcoming Feature Film "Singing Sin"

Style

Ready to Up Your Fashion Game this Week? Oge Anyaeji Has You Covered!

Beauty Scoop Style Sweet Spot

Iyabo Ojo & Priscilla May Be the Chicest Mother-Daughter Duo—Here's Proof!

Style

FIA’s Resort Collection Is Not To Be Missed!

Style

Attention: Put Mimmi Kasu's New Collection On Your Radar Now!

Style

See How Style Stars Rocked Prints this Week on #BellaStylista: Issue 177

Style

See This Week’s Chic Workwear Looks | Edition 108

Style

Don’t Miss Future Face Africa’s Grand Finale This Weekend

Published

2 hours ago

 on

After physical castings in eight African countries and thousands of digital applications worldwide, Future Face Africa‘s grand finale will take place at Eko Hotels & Suites on Sunday the 30th of January 2022.

Two contestants will win the title of Africa’s next future face, and the two winners will each receive a two-year international modelling contract with a top international modelling agency, as well as a USD 5,000 cash prize. In addition to providing a career start in modelling, the competition also prepares the winners for global competition.

 Championed by former model Elizabeth Elohor, whose agency Beth Modelling Agency has groomed and raised a plethora of successful models through initiatives like Elite Model Look Africa, which offered African models the pivotal push needed both internationally and locally. We can expect an outstanding evening with top celebrities, prominent players in the Nigerian fashion industry, models, and more coming out for a night of glitz and glamour.

 

For tickets reservations call
07069999919, 08069748761

For more information, visit:

Instagram –@futurefaceafrica

Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com to stay up to date with the latest in African fashion and lifestyle

Related Topics:

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now! Connect with us! Send an email: [email protected] Follow us on Instagram: @bellanaijastyle

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa

Star Features

Esther Okunlola: “Happiness Ever After” is Taking Us On a Journey in Search of Happiness

Be Transformed with The Catalyst: How Can I Overcome My Personal Challenges?

John Ogba-Ifeakanwa: Am I Wrong To Expect To Get As Much As I Give?

Ariyike Akinbobola: Nemesis – Excerpt From “The Cost of Our Lives”

Yewande Jinadu: What To Do When You Are Unhappy With Your Job
css.php