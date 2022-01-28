Don’t Miss Future Face Africa’s Grand Finale This Weekend

After physical castings in eight African countries and thousands of digital applications worldwide, Future Face Africa‘s grand finale will take place at Eko Hotels & Suites on Sunday the 30th of January 2022.

Two contestants will win the title of Africa’s next future face, and the two winners will each receive a two-year international modelling contract with a top international modelling agency, as well as a USD 5,000 cash prize. In addition to providing a career start in modelling, the competition also prepares the winners for global competition.

Championed by former model Elizabeth Elohor, whose agency Beth Modelling Agency has groomed and raised a plethora of successful models through initiatives like Elite Model Look Africa, which offered African models the pivotal push needed both internationally and locally. We can expect an outstanding evening with top celebrities, prominent players in the Nigerian fashion industry, models, and more coming out for a night of glitz and glamour.

For tickets reservations call

07069999919, 08069748761

For more information, visit:

Instagram –@futurefaceafrica

